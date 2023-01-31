Teen boy climbs into dryer at Whampoa laundromat while his friend tries to trap him inside, breaks glass panel

SINGAPORE — Two teenage boys were caught on CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras playing with a dryer at a laundromat in Whampoa. As they fooled around, they ended up damaging the machine.

“One of them tried to climb into the dryer while the other friend wanted to trap him inside by closing the door,” wrote Mama Laundry, a 24-hour self-service laundromat in Whampoa Drive.

Mama Laundry also posted a video of the incident on Jan 27 on its Facebook page, highlighting the act of mischief by the two teens on Jan 23 at around 8:23 pm.

The camera caught the moment when the boy wearing a green shirt tried pushing the dryer door shut while his friend was inside.

“The guy inside the dryer panicked and started to kick the dryer door; in the process, the glass panel broke. This is a very dangerous act.”

The teen who got inside the dryer tried fixing the dislodged glass panel but failed after multiple attempts and walked away.

The laundromat confirmed that a police report had been made against the two teenagers and their female friend, who was seated at the bench taking a video of them.

“We do not condone abuse or misuse of our washer or dryer and will not hesitate to make a police report against anyone who does that to our machines,” wrote Mama Laundry.

Netizens expressed concern that unmanned stores would be at risk of such behaviours.

“For the sake of TikTok videos, youngsters nowadays will try all sorts of pranks and whatnot,” added Facebook user Choon Lin Ng.

Others noted that the prank could have easily turned for the worse. “Wrong type of fun. Luckily the friend managed to block. Wonder what would happen if the door could be closed?” asked Facebook user Noor Mubaraqah. /TISG

