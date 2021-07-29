Woman who embezzled S$1.5 million from charity, lost most of the stolen money in a love scam, netizens disappointed over such actions

- Advertisement -

Netizens can’t seem to fathom the fact that a woman who was recently jailed for embezzling nearly S$1.5 million from a charity, lost most of it from nothing other than a love scam.

Aggiss Tan Shu Han was sentenced to six years and seven months of jail time on Wednesday (Jul 28), after pleading guilty to the criminal breaching of trust by a servant, giving police officers false information as well as the obstruction of justice.

Ms Tan who was working as a finance and administrative assistant of The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease Asia Pacific, which is a non-profit organization had embezzled S$1.46 million.

Ironically, she lost S$1.1 million of this amount to someone she called her online “boyfriend” who turned out to be a scammer named Fred Cheong as mentioned in official court documents.

He was reported to have requested for Ms Tan to send money to third parties. The reason he gave for this was to release a parcel that he said contained US$800,000 from the hands of Malaysian authorities and be handed to her instead.

In response to this, netizens have expressed an array of different sentiments. While some found Ms Tan’s sentence too light, others merely laughed at the irony of these events, making jokes about how “‘Love’ is the greatest power of all!”

Others, however, took a more sceptical approach, wondering if Ms Tan is just hiding the money or if she was really scammed. Still, some netizens merely expressed their disappointment over such actions.

/TISG

