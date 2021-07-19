Cecilia Cheung not against sons joining showbiz if they are better than her or Nicholas

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Some celebrity parents are not keen on the idea of their kids following in their showbiz footsteps. However, Hong Kong actress and mother-of-three Cecilia Cheung have no problems with that.

The 41-year-old was asked during a recent episode of Chinese variety show Life is Beautiful how she would respond if her sons were to express interest in joining showbiz.

“I’m completely not against it,” she declared. “Of course, I want my children to have a simple life, do well in their studies, meet a very pure and simple girl, get married when they want to, and have a very simple family. To me, that would be okay.”

However, Cheung acknowledged that this might not be the life that her kids want for themselves. “So, if my sons really wanted to enter showbiz, and they are even better than me or their father, I would support them 100 per cent,” she said.

Cheung and Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse were married for five years and Tse is the father of her two older sons, 13-year-old Lucas and 11-year-old Quintus. The father’s identity of her two-year-old son Marcus remains a mystery. Cheung shared that Lucas has not told her what he wants to be when he grows up, according to 8days.sg.

“He told me that he just wants to be a good person,” she shared. “He doesn’t like to hurt people, and he doesn’t want to get into conflict with others. He just wants to do the things he wants to do and do them well, and that’s enough. He doesn’t care about how others see him, and I’m so grateful he’s like that. He has such a pure mind.”

Cheung had a similar response when posed the same question about her sons joining showbiz on another variety show, although she had more to say this time.

“I’m not particularly against it, but they must be mentally prepared ‘cos it’s very important to have [the right] mindset,” she mused. “In this line of work, luck is very important, and so is timing, but those are things that I can’t control, and I also can’t control their mindset.”

If Lucas or Quintus ever do decide to join showbiz, they certainly would not have any problem getting attention. Every time Cheung shares photos of them, netizens gush over their good looks and their resemblance to Tse. /TISG

