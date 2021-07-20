BLACKPINK credit cards available now

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Credit card company BC Card has just released BLACKPINK credit cards. It is the first collaboration between a credit card company and a K-pop artist.

BC Card announced on Jul 19th KST the launch of its BLACKPINK credit cards. The members of the girl group participated in the card designs. There will be a total of 10 different card designs to choose from, including pictures of the BLACKPINK members.

Those who sign up by the 25th will have a chance of winning a limited edition package. BC Card will randomly draw 1000 people to receive a limited edition package, which includes signed photocards of the members, as reported by Allkpop.

BC card expects to further strengthen its competitiveness in the market targeting millennials and Gen Zs with the collaboration.

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment that consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in Aug 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

- Advertisement -

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records. They are also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg