‘I messed up in my 20s’: 29 y/o Singaporean with S$2.8k take-home pay and no savings fears he’s falling behind in life

SINGAPORE: Turning 30 is often seen as a milestone, a point where many expect to have their finances, career, and personal life somewhat figured out. But for one Singaporean man, that looming birthday has instead brought a wave of self-doubt, as he admits he feels like he’s “falling behind” everyone else his age.

Posting on the r/asksg forum, he said that his financial situation lags behind that of many of his peers. He currently has “almost no savings,” takes home about S$2,800 a month after CPF contributions, and is carrying a credit card debt of S$9,000. He added that he has been making steady repayments of S$1,000 each month in an effort to clear what he owes.

Reflecting on his past, he admitted that he did not make the best decisions in his 20s.

“I have to admit that I messed up in my 20s, and I feel that I could have been in a better place financially and in my career if I had been more serious about my life. Though there’s no point turning back time now, I could only look forward to making things better for the future years ahead.”

In terms of his personal life, he shared that he ended a three-year relationship about four months ago. For now, he does not see himself entering another serious commitment, as he wants to prioritise self-improvement and work towards greater stability first.

“I need to fix myself and work towards stability. I exercise regularly and would consider myself physically well-maintained and presentable. I still hope to settle down with a partner if there is someone comes along the way. But I may not be young by then.”

He also mentioned that he is currently living with his parents and hopes to purchase a flat at around age 35. At the same time, he is pursuing a part-time university degree, which he plans to complete by the age of 31.

“I will complete my degree by 31, and I hope to find a better-paying job that will allow me to save and invest more,” he said. “I also plan to own an HDB at 35. The question now is, am I on track to be able to realistically afford the downpayment for an HDB by 35, considering that I don’t BTO (2R Flexi) and prefer to get at least a 3R/4R resale HDB?”

Hoping to gain some perspective, he asked other locals on the forum: “People who have been through a similar journey like me, are you able to share some light on my situation? Thank you.”

“Increase your income and things will be much better.”

In the thread, many Singaporean Redditors stepped in to reassure him that he is not as far behind as he thinks, and that he still has plenty of time to turn things around.

“Bro, I’m 34 this year, and honestly, you’re not behind. If anything, you’re already ahead in ways you don’t realise. You’re working full-time and doing a degree. That alone puts you in a trajectory most people don’t have the discipline for,” one user said.

“The end is more important than the start. You are still young and will be fine so long as you know what your passion is and work towards it. Really pointless to compare with others; everyone walks their own path,” another commented.

Others offered more practical tips on how he could improve his situation. “Your pay will most likely increase after completion of your degree,” one wrote. “Budgeting helps; record your expenses daily to see where you spend and also to remind yourself that you are spending too much and to cut down on spending. Clearing your debt would make saving easier.”

Another added, “Can’t help you since I’m younger than you. But if I could offer my subpar advice, I would say increase your income, and things will be much better. All the best, man.”

In other news, a man has sparked quite the online debate after sharing that his girlfriend turned down his marriage proposal when he presented what he thought was a sensible, budget-friendly wedding plan: “a simple ROM (Registration of Marriages), no wedding gown, no banquet, and no pricey ring.”

On Monday (Apr 20), he wrote on a local forum that he had laid everything out clearly from the start. His idea was to keep things minimal with just the ROM, followed by a small gesture of hosting her immediate family at a single buffet table at the Shangri-La hotel.

Read more: Girlfriend rejects marriage proposal after man suggests simple ROM with ‘no gown, no banquet, no pricey ring’