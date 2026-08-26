Woman frustrated as in-laws insist on doing her laundry despite repeated requests to stop: ‘Some of my clothes are badly damaged’

SINGAPORE: A woman has turned to social media for advice after her in-laws kept insisting on doing her laundry, despite her repeatedly asking them to leave her clothes alone.

On Monday (Aug 24), she posted in the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, stating that she had already “thrown away quite a number of her clothes” as her in-laws kept putting them through the washing machine and dryer.

“I have repeatedly asked them to let me wash my own clothes, but they don’t listen and continue doing things their own way,” she explained.

“Even after I specifically requested to wash my clothes myself, I would come home from work and find that all my shirts and clothes had already been washed and put into the dryer. Some of my clothes, especially those with bra pads, have been badly damaged and lost their shape.”

Frustrated by the situation, she asked other members of the online community how she could get her in-laws to respect her wishes without making things awkward at home.

“What would you suggest I do in this situation? Has anyone here experienced staying with their in-laws after getting married, where your in-laws insist on washing your clothes using the washing machine and dryer, even though most of your clothes end up damaged?”

‘This is their way of showing love’

In the comments, one netizen suggested that the woman simply keep the clothes she wanted to wash herself in a separate laundry basket.

“If you don’t want them to wash for you, you shouldn’t put it in the laundry basket. [Keep] the clothes you want to hand-wash separately, and put your home clothes in the basket for them to wash. Problem solved. On the bright side, you’re lucky.”

However, the woman said she had already done that, only for her in-laws to go into her room and take the laundry anyway.

She wrote, “Our laundry baskets are separated. It was in my room. At the end of the day, they came into my room and took it.”

Another told her, “This is their way of showing love. To prevent them from washing your clothes, handwash them immediately after your shower, or send them to the laundry.”

A third suggested, “Get a basket with cover that you can lock. Wash them yourselves…after a month or two, show your in-laws the difference. They need to have visuals to be convinced.”

Others, meanwhile, questioned why the woman was living with her in-laws in the first place. They suggested that she and her husband consider getting a place of their own.

One wrote, “The only solution is to buy a resale flat as fast as you can or rent one outside. No fighting, no arguments!! RUN!!”

Another remarked, “The only way is to move out. You can never change the old folks’ mentality. Make the change yourself.”

In other news, a Singaporean woman said she regretted getting married almost immediately after realising that her husband seemed more willing to listen to his parents than to her.

In an anonymous NUSWhispers post, the woman said she had already noticed this dynamic before their wedding. However, she hoped things might improve once they officially became husband and wife.

Read more: Singapore woman says husband listens to his mum more than her: ‘I felt lonely on my wedding day’