‘It stings’: HR professional devastated after company lays her off weeks after maternity leave

SINGAPORE: An HR professional was left devastated after learning that her company would be laying her off just weeks after she returned from maternity leave.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the woman said she had recently returned to work after giving birth when she was informed that her role would be outsourced to India as part of the company’s efforts to cut costs.

Although she admitted that she had a feeling the layoff might be coming, receiving the news was still difficult.

“I sort of knew this was coming, but it still stings,” she wrote. “My company isn’t doing well, so they’re cutting a lot of people. Whenever someone in SG office leaves, we hire their replacement overseas.”

The woman said she has a two-month notice period, but her company has allowed her to remain in her role until the end of the year.

“They were kind enough to let me stay until the end of the year to give me more time to find a job considering I literally just gave birth,” she wrote.

“Feeling lost and unsure what’s next. What if I don’t get to secure a job by next year? The thought of starting new also scares me. Any word of advice would be much appreciated…”

‘Layoff is part and parcel of life’

In the Reddit thread, one user told her not to beat herself up over the layoff and to start looking for her next job. “Quickly do up your resume, create profiles on job portals, go for career coaching at e2i if need be, and start sending resumes out!”

Another Redditor, who said they were going through something similar, also encouraged her to put the disappointment aside and focus on her next steps.

“Collect yourself and devote your energy to job hunting asap. I am facing that as well, and like you, I was given till year-end to plan my next move. So, I suggest you get over the disappointment, don’t feel like a loser, and quickly plan for your next career hop. It might take time, so don’t give up just yet.”

Meanwhile, a third commenter reminded her that being laid off is not necessarily a reflection of her abilities and that job cuts can happen to anyone.

“Don’t need to be bummed. It happens; don’t take it personally. Layoff is part and parcel of life. All we can do is constantly make sure we have the skills that are in demand. I was laid off in 2024, and my wife was laid off in 2026 just as she came back from maternity (with 3 months’ notice). Things will be okay.”

In other news, a pregnant woman was left hurt after her husband refused to help her before she had even explained what she needed, later telling her that he was “not an employee” who had to fulfil all her requests.

The woman shared her experience on the r/asksg subreddit, asking other married couples whether she had been too sensitive about the incident.

Read more: Pregnant wife upset after husband refuses to help before hearing her request: ‘I am not your employee’