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‘The discrimination is real’: Pregnant woman says employer limits her to 1 WFH day despite doctor’s recommendation

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 24, 2026

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SINGAPORE: A pregnant woman in Singapore says she feels “discriminated” against after her employer refused to give her flexible work-from-home arrangements despite her doctor recommending that she work from home. Posting on the r/asksg subreddit on Tuesday (Sep 21), the woman explained that she is four months pregnant and has been classified as high-risk due to her medical history and persistent vomiting. Her doctor reportedly recommended that she work from home to reduce the risks to her pregnancy. However, when she informed her employer, she was told she would be permitted only a single fixed work-from-home day each week, with no flexibility to adjust it.

The woman explained that her vomiting episodes are unpredictable, making it impossible for her to know in advance which days she will be too unwell to travel to the office. Her commute is also gruelling: roughly 1.5 hours each way, from her home in Yishun to her workplace in Tuas. Given these circumstances, she said a fixed one-day WFH arrangement "may therefore not be practical." Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I’m not sure what I can do, as they do not allow flexibility,” she continued. “The discrimination is real. In the first trimester, I have exhausted almost all my leave and MC due to bad morning sickness, and it didn’t get better in the second trimester. Boss already claims it affected my work performance even though they are the ones shifting the timeline.”

She added that she works in marketing and that, frankly, none of her work “needs to be done on site.” “I’m just so tired and done with this workplace,” she said. ‘If you can afford to, quit your job’ Fellow Reddit users responded with concern and advice. One suggested she request a sabbatical, writing: “Perhaps request if a sabbatical is possible during this period of time and focus on your health and stress level,” they wrote. “There’s a question of legality, then morality, then fairness, but the answers don’t really help your immediate needs. Your doctor flag you as high-risk already, so don’t wait for things to happen.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Another urged her to speak directly with her doctor. “Speak to your doctor and explain your work situation; highlight that you are only given 1 day to WFH. Doctor may give you HL if required. Not trying to scare you, but it’s good to be cautious when pregnant. I had to deliver my baby at 25 weeks because I was expected to continue working even beyond working hours despite being pregnant.”

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“She also tried to push me to clock the year’s KPI before I went off for maternity leave. The stress got to me, and it affected my pregnancy. Please prioritise yourself and the baby.” A third wrote, “A doctor's note is not legally enforceable, unfortunately. Tell your doctor and see what the next steps are. If you can afford to, quit your job.”/TISG Read also: Employer says helper wants out months into two-year contract: ‘Now, if I want another maid, I have to pay again’