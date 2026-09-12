Jobs | 3 m read

‘What’s the point of having a degree?’ — Singaporean man asks after 6 months of job hunting, says he’s willing to accept S$2k salary

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 12, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singaporean jobseeker took to Reddit to ask others, “What’s the point of having a degree if the job market is horrible?,” after six frustrating months of fruitless job hunting. The man said he had spent around four to five years working in sales, hoping to build up enough experience before making the move into a corporate role. But six months after leaving his job, he is still searching for his next opportunity. Since then, he said he has been sending out more than 20 résumés a day, mainly applying for tech, administration, and other corporate positions.

Even jobs he considers “normal administration” roles have been difficult to secure, with his applications repeatedly going nowhere. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “The market is brutal,” he wrote on the r/singaporejobs forum. “Luckily, I don't have many commitments, but my savings are running low. It's super tiring, and I pray all of you to not be in my situation, because it's brutal.” He has also tried taking his job search offline, attending open days, and networking sessions and recruitment fairs in the hope of getting a chance to speak directly with employers. Some of these events, he wrote, have involved travelling more than 10km from home.

However, he claimed recruiters there seemed disinterested in engaging with the applicants. “The recruiters didn’t really care; just being present there is that all. The most ridiculous one is where a company advertised in e2i open day, went there, gave my resume, and after 20 seconds he said, ‘Our application mostly is through online.’” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. ‘Start a business’ In the comments beneath the post, fellow users offered their own suggestions. One advised the author to cast a wider net. “It's more about what the market needs, not necessarily about what you want. You'll have to widen your horizons and be open to anything that you can pivot to. Take stock of your transferable skills.”

Another recommended that he look into an “AI apprenticeship,” noting that “it’s an initiative by the Singapore government. It pays S$4k/ month, but more importantly, it upskills you so that you can find a relevant job in today's market.”

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A third commenter suggested that he start his own business if nothing else works out. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Start a business. That’s what I did because I already know the job market is cooked 2 sems before graduation; at least now I can survive.” In other news, a local worker has gone public with her frustration after discovering her company cut her S$300 monthly allowance mid-probation, all without her sign-off. The employee, who took to the r/askSingapore subreddit, explained she joined the firm a mere four months ago. Read more: SG worker furious after company cut S$300 from her allowance just 4 months into new job