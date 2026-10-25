Singaporean finally lands job after a year of job hunting, but the 4-hour commute and low pay leave him wondering if he should quit

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 25, 2026 4 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Johann Benedicto (for illustration purposes only) Man riding a bus at night

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After spending a year looking for work, a Singaporean man has finally landed a job. But with a four-hour commute, lower-than-expected pay and no promised salary increase upon becoming a permanent employee, he is already wondering if he should keep looking. In a post on the r/asksg forum, the man asked fellow Redditors whether he should stick with the company or continue searching for a job that better suits his needs. He shared that he lives in the North-East, but his workplace is in an industrial area in the West. “I leave home at 6.30 am and reach the office around 8.15 am (I start my work at 8.30 am), and I end work at 5.30 pm, and I reach home around 7.30 pm.” To make things worse, food options near the workplace are also limited. He said employees either bring food from elsewhere or settle for cup noodles and Old Chang Kee (OCK), while those with cars can drive out for lunch. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

His salary is another concern, as it falls below his expected pay. The company offers a six-month contract with the possibility of permanent employment, but its handbook states that there will be no salary increase upon conversion. “I accepted this job because, despite attending several interviews, I wasn’t receiving any other offers. After being unemployed for so long, I felt that taking the opportunity was better than continuing to wait indefinitely.” “While I’m thankful to have a job after being unemployed for so long, I can’t help but think about whether this is something I want to commit to in the long run. The travelling time is really taking a toll on me, and the salary is already below my expectations. The lack of salary progression upon conversion isn’t exactly encouraging either.”

Despite his concerns, the man said his colleagues and manager were friendly and supportive. He also found the working environment welcoming, making him hesitant to leave. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I’m planning to continue job hunting during these 6 months, hoping to secure something with better pay and a more reasonable commute. At the same time, I’m grateful for the supportive colleagues and manager, so I don’t want to make a decision without considering the positive aspects of the role as well.” At the end of his post, he asked, “Just wondering, has anyone been in a similar situation? Would you stick it out and hope things improve, or continue searching for better opportunities while still employed?” “I feel a little conflicted because it took me an entire year to find this job, and I don’t want to seem ungrateful or like I’m constantly chasing something better. I accepted this role because I needed an opportunity, not because it fully met my expectations.”

‘Health debt will catch up one day’ Since the role is only a six-month contract, several Redditors suggested that he complete it for the work experience while continuing to look for another job. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now