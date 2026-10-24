No life after work? Singaporeans say they spend weekends cooped up at home, sleeping and scrolling

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 24, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Albert Vincent Wu (for illustration purposes only) Asian man looking out the window

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Work all week, come home exhausted, sleep, repeat. Then the weekend arrives, and rather than heading out to meet friends or finally trying that hobby you’ve been putting off for months, you spend two days in your room doing absolutely nothing. Sound familiar? One Singaporean recently took to Reddit to ask whether others had the same weekend routine as him, admitting that he spends almost all his free time cooped up in his room, sleeping and scrolling on his phone. With little interest in going out and no hobbies to speak of, he wondered whether this was normal or if others were spending their days off the same way.

In his post on r/askSingapore forum, the man said he spends “almost 20 hours in my room” on weekends, getting up only to eat, exercise for half an hour, or use the toilet and bathroom. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I go to bed at like 8 p.m. and wake up at 7 a.m. The thought of going out to shopping centres or restaurants exhausts me, especially given how crowded Singapore is and how I dislike queuing.” “Every weekday after work I go straight back to the room and eat dinner inside the room and then go straight to bed after eating. Does anyone else have the same weekend routine?” ‘This sounds like depression’ As it turned out, he was hardly alone. Several Reddit users said they were perfectly happy spending most of their weekends at home, with some admitting that their routines were not all that different from his.

One commenter said, “I'm similar to you too. I just lie on my bed all day during weekends and get up to eat, shower, or exercise. But I don't just scroll on the phone; I also read stories and watch videos on my bed lol. I'm an introvert and don't really like to go out unless I have volunteering or plans with friends.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another agreed, writing, “Yep. Introvert here. I hate crowds and people being close to my ‘bubble’. Also a homebody with hobbies, so all is good. I can survive.”

A third added, “Yes, when I was working, I felt the same. Husband also has the same routine. We both hate going out into the crowds, actually. Introverts.” A few others, however, felt differently. One Reddit user told the post author, “I think it's fine to have some weekends like this. But if EVERY weekend looks like this for you, I'd be curious if there might be other mental health-related reasons for it.”

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Another commented, “No, this sounds like depression. If you were staying in your room to game, watch TV, read books, crochet, do yoga, paint figurines, or whatever, that’s fine. But nothing but sleeping and doomscrolling is a problem.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A third suggested, “I would strongly urge you to take action and do whatever you can to find a purpose, make friends, and get out more. This is extremely unhealthy. Humans need social interaction, healthy hobbies that engage your mind and/or body and a sense of purpose. Staying alone indoors for long periods will lead to a decline in your mental health.”/TISG Read also: ‘Am I wrong?’: Son reluctant to travel with dad who plays phone videos ‘non-freaking-stop’ from morning to night

