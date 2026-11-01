Singaporeans name everyday things they feel are no longer worth the money: ‘Cafe prices are getting out of hand’

Yoko Nicole Villarin | November 1, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Raman (for illustration purposes only) Woman sitting inside a cafe

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A meal out, a quick drink from the convenience store, or even a simple plate of chicken rice used to feel like relatively harmless everyday expenses. But with prices creeping up, some Singaporeans feel that more and more things are becoming difficult to justify. One local recently asked fellow netizens what they thought was slowly “becoming not worth the money anymore” in Singapore, and the responses covered everything from cafe dining to clothing. For the original poster (OP), cafes were an obvious example. They shared that during a recent visit, they ordered a sandwich and an iced latte, only to receive a bill of nearly S$30. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“The total came up to almost S$30! THIRTY DOLLARS. The sandwich wasn't even that good. Just two slices of bread with some chicken and a tiny salad on the side, eh? I remember when S$30 could get you a pretty decent meal somewhere nice,” they wrote on the r/askg forum. “Nowadays, I look at some cafe menus and genuinely wonder who's paying these prices regularly lol! Not saying cafes shouldn't charge what they need to, but sometimes the price just doesn't match what you're getting.” In the discussion thread below, other commenters shared the OP's frustrations with cafe prices, but some felt that fast food was no longer offering much value either.

One Singaporean said fast food was becoming a bit of a misnomer, given that customers were paying more but not necessarily getting their meals any quicker. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Fast food is no longer fast, and it’s very expensive. I try to keep my meals under S$5-6 if I can.” “Yah, the part about fast food no longer being fast is real. McDonald’s in those densely populated city centres takes forever during meal times,” another said. A third wrote, “Fast food. Prices are going insane. I might as well eat proper food with that price.”

Beyond cafe meals and fast food, other commenters brought up several everyday items and food they felt had become rather poor value for money. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One wrote, “For me it's convenience store drinks—last time it felt like grabbing a drink on a hot day was easy; nowadays I always hesitate - 3 dollars plus for some drinks is crazy, and sometimes it's something as common as Coke.”

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now