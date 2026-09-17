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‘Is it impossible to watch a movie nicely in SG?’: Singapore cinema-goer loses it after men refuse to stop using phones

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 17, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In the aftermath of the pandemic, the cinema industry suffered—rows of red chairs that used to be filled became empty. No one was willing to spend a dime to watch a two-hour movie. Couple that with the popularisation of streaming platforms and the emergence of short-form video platforms that caused people's attention spans to dwindle, and ticket sales continued to plummet. The year 2026, though, changed this trajectory. Bloomberg reported that the first seven months saw the industry's revival. People lined up for hits like Project Hail Mary, The Odyssey, Obsession, The Devil Wears Prada, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and, of course, who could forget? Dear You, a film that grossed approximately $300 million worldwide. But as the culture of cinema-going continues to bloom, more and more people are also taking to social media to complain about the decline of movie etiquette. This week, a Singaporean cinema-goer posted on the r/askSingapore subreddit, asking: “Is SG movie etiquette that lacking? Went to watch a movie last week with my wife and had an unpleasant experience.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “The movie started 5 minutes in, and two middle-aged (40s) guys (seated two rows in front) were using their phones at max brightness. Called them out but to no avail. I leaned over and asked them to stop using [them]. They replied, 'I won't stop using it; what can you do?'” After being turned down impolitely, the man said “he lost it” and used the “f bombs and every flowery language” he could think of at the moment. Some other uncles, who he estimates to be around their 50s, had asked him to “keep quiet,” but he recalled that this didn't stop him from swearing.

“Thank god my crash out led to them turning off the phones,” he said. “The movie proceeded without the blinding handphone lights. But there are some uncles and aunties talking through the movie like it is their home. Went outside to approach movie staff but to no avail. [The staff member just said] 'orh' (okay/yeah), then walked away.” Just when he thought his eventful night had ended, the two middle-aged guys looked towards his direction again and “signalled him to settle things outside.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The man said he obliged, thinking to himself, 'Why should I shy away?' when he hadn't done anything wrong. Outside, these two guys, he explained, immediately questioned why he needed to use profanity. “I told them off that if they deserve any form of courtesy, act like a proper human being. I pressed further if they have any shame, doing something 'wrong' and still had the guts to act like a gangster to call people out for their own wrongdoing.” “Two middle-aged guys just derailed the topic and tried to escalate to a fight. At the moment, I considered giving in to rage, but thank god my wife pulled me back. Walked away, and it ended there.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. At the end of his post, he asked fellow users for their opinions, writing: “Am I the a**hole expecting too much or for overreacting? Is it impossible to watch a movie nicely in SG? Why do we condone such shi**y behaviour? Everyone should play their part to keep 'public order.' What would you have done in my shoes?”

'That's why I don't go to cinemas anymore' Other Reddit users said they had encountered similar behaviour. One wrote, “Since COVID, way too many people have forgotten basic cinema etiquette. They know what they signed up for when they bought the ticket. If they can't follow the rules, they can get out.” Another shared, “Me and my hubby were seated behind a row of around 10 middle-aged guys (row 3). Before the movie started, half of them put their feet up onto the headrests of the seats in front. Barefeet some more!!” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A third recalled, “Similar situation to me recently. [An] uncle was oblivious to the fact that everyone could hear him talking on the phone.” A fourth commented, “That's why I don't go to cinemas anymore. I prefer my home theatre with surround sound. Don't have to deal with people who don't know how to behave in movie theatres.” Some also commended the post author for giving the movie disruptors a piece of his mind. One said, “Good job! Crash out! More people need to realize that it's a civil society only because we adhere to unspoken social norms, not because Singapore is innately safe and non-confrontational. Be the change! Crash out!” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Reminders for cinema-goers Arrive on time Beyond not wanting to miss the start of the film, arriving late can be disruptive to those already settled in and enjoying the movie, whether through passing shadows or repeated "excuse me"s as you find your seat. So do keep an eye on the time. It also helps to remember that trailers often run for 10 to 25 minutes before the feature begins.

Sit in your designated seat It sounds obvious, but always check your ticket before sitting down. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Taking an empty-looking seat may seem harmless when the cinema is still filling up, but that seat may belong to someone who has simply not arrived yet. Don't hog other people's space You're not at home, so be mindful of the people around you. Don't put your feet up on the seat in front of you, and don't hog the armrests.

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