‘Why should I pay S$300 for someone I barely know?’: Guest put off by ‘pay for your seat’ Chinese wedding norm

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 26, 2026 4 m read

Photo: Vecteezy/Tonefoto grapher (for illustration purposes only) elegant dinner table at a wedding

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A wedding guest says he no longer feels like attending Chinese weddings after a friend told him his S$50 ang bao was too little because the couple had chosen an expensive hotel. In a post on the r/asksgforum subreddit, the man recalled attending his first Chinese wedding when he was 23 and had just started working. As the person getting married was a school friend he was not particularly close to, he thought S$50 was a fair amount. However, one of his Chinese friends clearly thought otherwise. “I sat at the table talking to my other school friends, and the conversation about how much I put in the envelope came up. I casually said I had S$50, and my Chinese friend’s jaw dropped.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “She told me, ‘That’s all?? We’re at _____ hotel! You have to give more!’” he recalled. She also told him to look up the usual ang bao amounts for different hotels.

The man said he was embarrassed by the exchange. “I was beyond shocked. I was shocked that I had to bear the cost of the couple’s ego trip when choosing the hotel. I was incredibly embarrassed to even give the S$50 envelope. I was 23 then and had just started working,” he wrote. He added that he had attended several non-Chinese weddings, where guests gave money as a gesture of “courtesy and goodwill,” rather than to help the couple recoup the cost of their wedding. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Why should I give S$300 for a couple I barely know??” he went on. “I’ve been (to) a few more Chinese weddings after, but I continue to give S$50. I refused to be bullied into giving more. Why’s this even the norm? [This] ‘Pay for your seat’ norm at Chinese weddings [really] makes me not wanna go for any.”

‘Don’t go to weddings of people you’re not close to’ The post quickly gained traction, racking up more than 679 upvotes and 441 comments within a day. Many commenters agreed that expecting guests to pay according to the cost of a wedding venue was an odd custom. One commenter, who identified as Chinese, wrote: I also think this is weird. I also don't agree to subsidise other people's weddings. If they want to hold banquets in 5-star hotels, then I assume it's because they can afford it and are not expecting their guests to pay for it.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another user recalled being ridiculed for giving just S$30 at a wedding held at a yacht club during his National Service (NS) days. “I remember last time during NS I was invited to my SSS wedding at a yacht club. I gave around $30 because I was barely earning around S$600 to S$700 per month, and my family situation was not that good. I was asked by my regulars, and I told them how much I gave. I got ridiculed for it. Dude, I'm serving NS Leh, and they expected me to give how much? S$200?”

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