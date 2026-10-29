Daughter criticises father for being jobless ‘by choice’ for 7 years: ‘He just waits for my mum to dabao dinner’

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 29, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only) Man using a tablet at home

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A fed-up daughter has criticised her father on Reddit for being jobless “by choice” for the last seven years. Venting on the r/asksg forum, the young woman said her father has no medical condition holding him back. She described him as a perfectly “healthy, able-bodied” but a “narcissist” with a “superiority complex” individual and one who has zero intention of finding another job. She also claimed that he plays games around the clock and barely lifts a finger at home. “[He] literally just plays game 25/8. He doesn’t do many chores besides helping to fold clothes. [He] does not wash clothes, does not clean the house, and does not cook or buy his meals. He just waits every day for my mom to dabao dinner. Literally seven years of this BS.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

She added that she gets “so annoyed” coming home from school every day only to see her jobless father sprawled on the couch gaming or watching TV. Wondering whether her feelings were valid, she asked: “Is it just a me problem? Do I have the right to be annoyed, and how do I convince him to get a job?” ‘He’s probably depressed’ Her post drew mixed reactions in the comments, with many pushing back against her rant. One user told her that if she is living in his house and he is not receiving financial support from anyone, then it is really none of her business how he spends his time. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I get what you're saying, but feeling annoyed at your dad is not the right mindset. Also, being annoyed doesn't give you the right to dictate how he lives his life,” the user wrote.

Another asked, “Genuine question, and I hope you don't take this the wrong way: have your parents ever discussed or agreed on your dad being a stay-at-home husband (essentially the male equivalent of a taitai)? I understand your frustration with him not contributing to the household, but I'm wondering whether this is an arrangement your mom is actually comfortable with? Also, if the genders were reversed, would you feel the same way about a stay-at-home mom who hasn't worked for seven years?” A third suggested her dad might be depressed. “He’s probably depressed. Can’t really do anything unless he wants to see a professional or someone/something in his life gets him to do it.”

On the other hand, several users who said they also grew up with fathers like this sympathised with her. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One urged her to move out as soon as she could. “Move out ASAP, bruh. Been through this but worse. There’s no helping others who won’t help themselves. Help your mom if you can, of course. However, understand that she’s an enabler. Don’t light yourself on fire to keep others warm.”

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