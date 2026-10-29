Daughter criticises father for being jobless ‘by choice’ for 7 years: ‘He just waits for my mum to dabao dinner’
Man using a tablet at home
SINGAPORE: A fed-up daughter has criticised her father on Reddit for being jobless “by choice” for the last seven years.
Venting on the r/asksg forum, the young woman said her father has no medical condition holding him back. She described him as a perfectly “healthy, able-bodied” but a “narcissist” with a “superiority complex” individual and one who has zero intention of finding another job.
She also claimed that he plays games around the clock and barely lifts a finger at home.
“[He] literally just plays game 25/8. He doesn’t do many chores besides helping to fold clothes. [He] does not wash clothes, does not clean the house, and does not cook or buy his meals. He just waits every day for my mom to dabao dinner. Literally seven years of this BS.”
She added that she gets “so annoyed” coming home from school every day only to see her jobless father sprawled on the couch gaming or watching TV.
Wondering whether her feelings were valid, she asked: “Is it just a me problem? Do I have the right to be annoyed, and how do I convince him to get a job?”
‘He’s probably depressed’
Her post drew mixed reactions in the comments, with many pushing back against her rant.
One user told her that if she is living in his house and he is not receiving financial support from anyone, then it is really none of her business how he spends his time.
“I get what you're saying, but feeling annoyed at your dad is not the right mindset. Also, being annoyed doesn't give you the right to dictate how he lives his life,” the user wrote.
Another asked, “Genuine question, and I hope you don't take this the wrong way: have your parents ever discussed or agreed on your dad being a stay-at-home husband (essentially the male equivalent of a taitai)? I understand your frustration with him not contributing to the household, but I'm wondering whether this is an arrangement your mom is actually comfortable with? Also, if the genders were reversed, would you feel the same way about a stay-at-home mom who hasn't worked for seven years?”
A third suggested her dad might be depressed. “He’s probably depressed. Can’t really do anything unless he wants to see a professional or someone/something in his life gets him to do it.”
On the other hand, several users who said they also grew up with fathers like this sympathised with her.
One urged her to move out as soon as she could. “Move out ASAP, bruh. Been through this but worse. There’s no helping others who won’t help themselves. Help your mom if you can, of course. However, understand that she’s an enabler. Don’t light yourself on fire to keep others warm.”
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Another advised her to talk to her mum instead. “Talk to your mom and slowly try to get her to share more about what’s really going on with your dad and why he’s like that. The things that both of them haven’t really shared with you before.”
In other news, a Singapore graduate has called out his coursemates for labelling themselves startup founders and hedge fund traders on LinkedIn, despite apparently having little more than school projects and personal investments to show for it.
On Tuesday (Oct 13), the graduate shared on the r/asksg subreddit that he had finished his studies at one of Singapore's Big Three universities this year and created a LinkedIn account to look for work.
Read also: 'Larping in this economy': Singapore graduate says coursemates are exaggerating their credentials on LinkedIn amid tough job market