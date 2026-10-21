Singapore's tertiary students to be offered 3,000 internships amid AI job disruptions

Anna Maria Romero | October 21, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only).

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Over the next three years, there will be more than 3,000 year-long internship opportunities for eligible Information and Digital Technologies (IDT) students across Singapore’s ITEs, Polytechnics and Autonomous Universities, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How announced on Monday (Oct 19). Speaking at Singapore Computer Society's TechConnect event, Mr Tan called these internships “carefully curated, curriculum-linked placements lasting 10 to 12 months, co-designed by institutions and employers, also provide funding support to encourage more employers to participate.”

The internships are part of TIP Alliance+ Bridge2Tech, which are initiatives from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) designed to equip IDT students to build relevant skills, gain meaningful workplace experience and strengthen the pathways from schooling into their careers. In his speech, Mr Tan acknowledged the concerns today’s students have over the disruptions to the job market that Artificial Intelligence is bringing, adding that how deeply AI will reshape jobs is still unknown. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“History gives me reason to be optimistic about opportunities, but it also reminds me that people need support to prepare for them,” added the Senior Minister of State, who shared that he graduated with a degree in Computer Engineering almost three decades ago, around the time that the dot-com bubble had just burst and tech companies were struggling.

A media release from IMDA said that the curriculum-linked internships have been co-designed by institutes of higher learning as well as employers, and through them, students contribute to projects and learn from experienced employees. Importantly, funding support to employers will be provided by IMDA to encourage participation.

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“Through TIP Alliance+, Bridge2Tech and our wider partnerships, we are strengthening the connections between education, industry and employment. We are building stronger foundations, meaningful experience, and career pathways into work for young graduates. My generation helped build Singapore’s digital economy. Your generation has the opportunity to shape Singapore’s AI future,” SMS Tan told the event’s attendees. /TISG Read also: Internships in Singapore jumped nearly 50% in 2024, led by creative industries Please enable JavaScript to view ads.