Fresh grad contemplates accepting S$4k job offer as daily travel would take 3-4 hours each day

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 20, 2026 4 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Kit Suman (for illustration purposes only) MRT train carriage in Singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Amid a difficult hiring climate, a fresh graduate has shared that he is having second thoughts about accepting his first job offer, largely because commuting would consume 3 to 4 hours daily. He turned to the r/asksg forum on Monday (Oct 19) to gather views from other Singaporeans. According to his post, it took him “almost half a year of search” to receive this offer, yet he remains reluctant to say yes. The main issue, he wrote, is that “daily travel from my home in the East (Pasir Ris) to the West (Tuas) would take about 3-4hrs total each day.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “The travel time seemed like a major inconvenience,” he added. Beyond the commute, there are doubts about career alignment. He had aimed for a data analyst position related to his interest in finance, but the offered role centres on examining machine breakdowns and conducting predictive analysis — a field he suspects could limit his ability to “pivot to other sectors.”

“I’m worried I might not be able to leave the industry if I can’t take it anymore.” In terms of pay and perks, he was offered roughly S$4,000 per month, along with a 13th-month bonus and one work-from-home day weekly. “Any advice for my first job offer?” he asked. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. ‘The commute is so insane!’ In the comments, Singaporean Redditors were divided. Some said that the salary and experience were simply not worth the sacrifice. Those who had dealt with lengthy commutes themselves warned that the daily grind could quickly become “exhausting,” particularly if overtime was involved. One user told him, “The long commute is really tiring, especially when you have to OT, etc. Maybe just continue to look for other jobs then.” Another wrote, “Just be prepared that the long commute will kill you. I once accepted a job offer with a $500 increment, and I need to commute 1.5hrs to work almost every day. Eventually I got very tired of it because work end at 6 and by the time I got home, it's almost 8, and I'm super hungry and tired to do anything.”

A third added, “If I were you, I would probably not. The commute is so insane!” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Others, however, said that if he “was desperate,” he should take up the job offer for now. The top commenter advised him to use the experience to move on to something better later. “Your first job is always going to be sh*t. Take it. Work one year (or less if it’s unbearable), then build on it for your next job. 4K and 13 month for a fresh job out of university is actually very good.”

Another user suggested he “rent in Jurong” if the travel time bothers him that much. A third echoed this advice, writing, “If I were you, I’d look at renting a small space nearer to your office (straight bus) so you don’t have to tank 4 hours every day. It will probably be cheaper than Grab.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Last month, Health Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung spoke at the Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum, where he covered a range of issues affecting young Singaporeans. Among the topics he touched on was how fresh graduates approach job offers.

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