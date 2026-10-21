Malaysia's KTMB denies appointing third parties for recruitment after fake job offers emerge on TikTok

Mary Alavanza | October 21, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Screengrab from TikTok/@kerjaya.ktmb

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s largest railway company, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), has denied appointing any third parties or creating “a dedicated social media account” to handle recruitment after a TikTok account using its name and logo surfaced offering fake jobs, Bernama reported, citing a statement from the operator on Tuesday (Oct 20).

KTMB said the account, “kerjaya.ktmb”, also attempted to obtain users’ personal information, urging the public to stay vigilant and not disclose personal information through unverified channels. KTMB added that it was further investigating the unauthorised use of its name and logo and the dissemination of the fake job offers.

The railway operator also warned that it would not hesitate to take legal action against any party found to be involved in fraud, impersonation, misuse of its corporate identity or other unlawful acts. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Jobseekers looking to work for KTMB can check its official website at www.ktmb.com.my and official social media channels for career opportunities and official announcements.

Meanwhile, KTMB thanked social media account owner Syed Al Hafiz for bringing the fake job offers to public attention.

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As of Tuesday night, checks by The Independent Singapore found that the TikTok account, as well as the post about the job offer, remained accessible. / TISG Read also: Singapore fashion retailer Love, Bonito urges customers to remain vigilant against potential scams after security incident