SG worker fears resignation could affect SME’s foreign worker quota, seeks advice online

Aiah Bathan | October 23, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Magnific (formerly Freepik/for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singapore worker planning to resign from an SME is worried about how their boss will react, especially since their departure could affect the company’s foreign worker quota. In a post on Reddit, the worker said they felt guilty about leaving and feared their boss would accuse them of being ungrateful for the opportunity. “The company operates on a tight foreign headcount. My departure will impact the quota setup, and they would not be able to hire another foreign candidate (the upcoming one is to assist with my load) in the pipeline. Knowing my boss, he will take it personally and accuse me of being ungrateful for the opportunity and guilt trip me,” the worker claimed.

With this, many netizens also shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences regarding this subject matter. One claimed that the worker should just go through with his/her plans, primarily because the relationship that he/she holds with the company is based on financial means, not a personal one. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Always remember, whatever happens to the company is not your problem; it's your boss's problem. Just like how your problem is your own problem, they wouldn't care less if one day they have to let you go even if you are at your lowest,” another netizen remarked. Others also emphasised that he/she is not obligated to feel bad for the company if leaving is for his/her own good.

“You're an employee, not a shareholder, investor, or partner. No matter what, you don't owe the company anything, especially if a boss would possibly guilt-trip you about it,” a netizen declared.

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