‘I’m here for a job interview!’: Singapore job seeker stunned after interviewer lectures him on 10-year loyalty

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 25, 2026 6 m read

Photo: Magnific/jcomp (for illustration purposes only) Frustrated young man sitting on staircase working with laptop

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A job seeker was stunned when the interviewer gave him a lengthy “career advice session” on why he should stay loyal to one company for 10 years. In an anonymous post on the r/sgfreelancers subreddit, the job seeker said the video call interview began with the interviewer going through his 10 years of industry experience in detail, then revealing the company wanted someone obedient and loyal. “She told me actually she was looking for someone who is more loyal to the company and who is willing to stay with the company for a longer period, like 3, 5, or maybe 10 years.” The moment he heard this, the job seeker said he knew the company was not the right fit for him and was already preparing to wrap up the interview. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Just as he thought the conversation was coming to an end, however, the interviewer suddenly told him: “If you don’t mind me being straightforward, I can give you some advice.” “I was like, wait! What????? I’m here for a job interview! NOT career advice session. My goal is simple: to get a job, earn my income, and pay off my bills. No emotional attachment or loyalty involved.” “I thought I should give her some respect since she is older than me and gave me the opportunity for the interview, right? So I responded, ‘Sure thing, I don’t mind.’ Then, she started her long career advice session.”

According to him, the interviewer shared her personal experiences, views, and tips on remaining with a company long-term. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “She gave me an example: if I wanted to make changes or improve the existing process, it might be difficult or nearly impossible, and it will make you feel frustrated. Simply because the top management don’t like it, they don’t welcome new changes/ideas, and they prefer someone who can complete the work rather than make new changes.” “She said that the top management are usually older people, and they don’t like too many changes. When you communicate more and blend in with them slowly, you will adapt their ways and slowly become their followers.” “Then she said even if she brought me to the second-round interview with the management. They will ask the same questions and doubts about your loyalty. They really want someone who will stay with the company for the long term.” In response, the job seeker told her that employees nowadays feel differently about company loyalty. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He pointed out that people might stay for two or three years, but if they did not get what they wanted from a role, they would eventually resign and move on. It was not just about salary, he explained, but also the working environment, opportunities to learn and grow, and prospects for promotion. The interviewer reportedly replied that the company takes care of its employees, and that those who stay long-term are recognised and receive additional benefits.

“I was thinking, like OMG, so I have to stay with the company for 10 years just to get a long-service award? What is it going to be? A cash voucher? Maybe a Rolex?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. For a moment, the job seeker was tempted to cut the call short, but he decided to hold back out of respect for the interviewer. Unfortunately, that restraint came at a cost, as she carried on with her career advice, sharing more of her own experiences and opinions on workplace loyalty. “She said I should consider applying to bigger companies, and probably I wouldn’t feel bored, bla bla bla. Shared more about her past working experience and how she came to this position by staying long and loyal to the company. MORE LIKE HER PERSONAL LIFE EXPERIENCES, NOTHING TECHNICAL. And then… then finally she asked, ‘Do you have any question to me?’” “I immediately replied, 'NO, thank you very much, bye’.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Frustrated about the whole experience, he added, “Hello, how much is loyalty worth nowadays in the current job market? How does the company value it? So, when the company needs you, you are priceless. But when they want to cut costs, suddenly you're worth NOTHING? FAIR ???? That's life and the shi**y job market reality right now. Let's move on.”

‘I think 2-3 years is plenty of loyalty’ After reading the job seeker’s rather painful interview experience, one Singaporean Redditor joked that he should have just become a “follower” at the company, since the whole thing sounded more like joining a cult than getting a job. They added: “By today’s standard, I think 2-3 years is plenty of loyalty. If you job hop every 6 months, there’s serious doubt if you even stayed long enough to contribute in a meaningful way. I’d rather have a star performer who in their 2-3 years can improve processes and grow the company than a 10-year-old furniture that just sits there, and you sometimes stub your toes on it.”

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