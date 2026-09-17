Jobs | 3 m read

‘50 applications, 10 interviews, but no offer’: Singapore worker says job hunting feels harder than before COVID

Mary Alavanza | September 17, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After sending out at least 50 job applications and attending 10 first interviews, a finance professional who still has no job offer was prompted to ask, “Is the job market really so bad nowadays?” She said she had been looking for a new role since April, after being passed over for promotion and increment this year, which she claims was due to her manager’s favouritism. Sharing her dismay on r/singaporejobs, she wrote: “I was always very hopeful that when I landed an interview it would progress and materialise into an offer.”

She added that one time, she had an interview that was cancelled at the very last minute and was only told one month later that the vacancy had been filled. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “And this is after I reached out to the hiring team. If not, I would be thinking I am still on the shortlist. Had I been faster in meeting the hiring manager, the person who got the offer would have been me instead,” she said. She noted that the hiring manager had asked to meet three days later, but she ended up delaying the meeting by another week due to her leave schedule.

She also shared that some recruiters would stop following up after sending her profile to hiring teams, leaving her on read instead, even after she politely asked for updates. Concerned about the timing between a potential job offer and her next variable bonus, she wrote: “By the time I get a realistic offer, it would be time for my variable bonus again, then I would have to restart everything from scratch. This for me is one of the worst periods for job hunts compared to before COVID.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Instead of getting responses that echoed her concerns, some commenters were optimistic about the numbers she shared. One commenter said, “20% application-to-interview rate is very good already”.

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