Singapore Transit Hub with PHVs, Taxis and Skyline
MOT: Private-hire & taxi drivers can now switch to bus driving amid AV rollout under new career pathway
Summary
Taxi and private-hire car drivers can now train themselves to become bus captains through a new career pathway launched on Sep 28.
The training lasts two to six months and includes part-time options, with shorter training for drivers holding a Class 4 licence.
New bus captains will qualify for higher starting salaries and larger sign-on bonuses from Jan 1, 2027.
SINGAPORE: Taxi and private-hire car drivers in Singapore now have another way to build their careers as transport technology changes.
The new Point-to-Point Driver to Bus Captain Pathway was launched on Sep 28 by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Skills and Workforce Development Agency and public transport operators.
The pathway comes as Singapore prepares for more autonomous vehicles on its roads. Their numbers are expected to reach the hundreds within the next two years.
The Government said this doesn't mean job losses are imminent. Instead, the new programme gives drivers more choices before the transport sector changes further.
The initiative is part of a support package announced earlier for drivers, including career conversion programmes and training incentives of up to S$1,600.
Training can be done part-time
Drivers transitioning to bus driving can train either part-time or full-time, which may make the switch easier for those with family or caregiving responsibilities.
The programme takes between two and six months. It includes on-the-job training and skills such as electric-vehicle diagnostics and bus-interchange operations.
Drivers who already have a Class 4 licence can take a shorter course and move into bus driving sooner.
The Land Transport Authority helped develop the pathway with NTUC, the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, the National Taxi Association, and the National Transport Workers’ Union.
Bus driving offers another career option
Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling said the pathway builds on drivers’ existing experience while giving them new skills.
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Skills and Workforce Development Agency Chief Executive Dilys Boey said the training was designed around the needs of point-to-point drivers.
NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Yeo Wan Ling said drivers would still be needed even as autonomous vehicles are introduced. She added that unions are also working with bus operators on flexible work arrangements.
The four public bus operators — SBS Transit, SMRT Buses, Tower Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore — welcomed the move.
From Jan 1, 2027, new local bus captains will also receive higher starting salaries and enhanced sign-on bonuses.