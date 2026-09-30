MOT: Private-hire & taxi drivers can now switch to bus driving amid AV rollout under new career pathway

SINGAPORE: Taxi and private-hire car drivers in Singapore now have another way to build their careers as transport technology changes.

New bus captains will qualify for higher starting salaries and larger sign-on bonuses from Jan 1, 2027.

The training lasts two to six months and includes part-time options, with shorter training for drivers holding a Class 4 licence.

Taxi and private-hire car drivers can now train themselves to become bus captains through a new career pathway launched on Sep 28.

The new Point-to-Point Driver to Bus Captain Pathway was launched on Sep 28 by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Skills and Workforce Development Agency and public transport operators.

The pathway comes as Singapore prepares for more autonomous vehicles on its roads. Their numbers are expected to reach the hundreds within the next two years.

The Government said this doesn't mean job losses are imminent. Instead, the new programme gives drivers more choices before the transport sector changes further.

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The initiative is part of a support package announced earlier for drivers, including career conversion programmes and training incentives of up to S$1,600.