Jobs | 3 m read

‘Am I not ambitious enough?’ Singapore worker who doesn’t want to climb corporate ladder asks

Aiah Bathan | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Many workers all over the world are redefining their definition of what career success means—having a stable job, changing roles for better pay, and even aiming to climb up the corporate ladder. With this mindset, many are shifting their priorities to not just purposeful work, but also financial security and a secure future. However, a netizen openly shared on Reddit that he does not have this kind of mindset, unlike others. He shared that he is not really into impressing people and admitted that he does not like to work at all, but has no choice because of all the bills that need to be paid.

“I just want to hold down a job, change every now and then to get an increment but not climb the ladder,” the netizen declared. With this, the netizen questioned if he is not ambitious enough in terms of career success, or if there is a need to be ‘hungrier’ for more. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences. One claimed: “Do whatever you will be happy. But also do whatever you will not regret later in life.” There were some who remarked that they felt the same way as the netizen shared, and just wanted to live a simple life.

“After working in corporate for almost 9 years, it made me realise that I will not be happy even if I climb up the corporate ladder and earn more money. You will need to trade with the stress, office politics and bootlicking to your boss when it does not even align with your views,” a netizen claimed. Another comment suggested that it is not bad to climb the corporate ladder, but only until a certain point where one reaches the balance between time and money. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One more netizen stated that not everyone is born to be hustlers, and that too much hustling at the cost of health, whether mental or physical, will never be a good idea.

“You are here to enjoy your life, not to live in others’ expectations, especially those unrealistic ones. So do what your guts tell you to,” a commenter said.

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