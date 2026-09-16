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‘Guess I have reached my ceiling’: Yet another Singaporean struggles with stagnant pay despite having 5 years work experience

Mary Alavanza | September 16, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Yet another Singaporean has lamented online about his struggles with stagnant pay despite having five years of work experience. The local diploma holder, who’s also currently pursuing a degree at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) part-time in hopes of gaining more career opportunities and higher pay, said he has never earned over S$3,200, and his attempts to apply for jobs that pay S$4,000 or more were unsuccessful. “Guess I have reached my ceiling,” he wrote on r/askSingapore.

He also asked other non-degree holders how they were able to increase their salary—“surpassing S$4,000 and beyond”. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Commenters encouraged him not to give up and to continue looking for better opportunities. One said he had applied to 100 jobs before finally landing a position at a multinational corporation (MNC) paying around S$3,500. Some advised him to focus on upskilling. One said taking online courses and gaining certificates, although not industry-recognised, could show employers his willingness to learn and commitment to continuous learning, while others said it was more important to focus on honing his soft skills.

One commenter, who is now earning S$6,000, said, “Soft skills are more important than qualification if you ask me.” Another commenter, who had worked his way up from S$2,400 to S$5,000, told him to work hard and always be open to new opportunities, but most importantly, have a sharp mind and leadership skills. He said his company increased his salary after he guided his colleagues and stepped up to solve critical problems at work. “Someday, someone will definitely recognise your value,” he said. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Singapore workers’ wage growth slowed last year compared to 2024 . The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced in May that workers who stayed with the same employer for at least a year saw their nominal wages rise 4.9% in 2025, compared with 5.6% a year earlier. However, with inflation easing, real wages grew by 4.0%, up from 3.2% the year before, giving workers more room to stretch their Singapore dollar.

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