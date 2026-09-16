A man on his way to the office

Jobs | 4 m read

Man detests corporate life, says he was ‘much happier doing delivery work: 'I’m okay with earning less as long as I have a peace of mind'

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 16, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After setting foot in the corporate world, one Singaporean man realised he detests almost everything about it—from the work and office politics down to the social aspects. On Monday (Sep 14), the 20-something man took to the r/singaporejobs subreddit to share his thoughts. In his post, he went into detail about how different and peaceful his life was before working in a multinational corporation. In his current work, he shared that he earns just under S$4,000 and that, just like any office worker, he spends “8 hours a day, 5 days a week in front of a screen.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. His team holds several meetings, locally and across the regions, in the span of a week, and there are constant streams of “emails, messages, deadlines, discussions, and 1-on-1 conversations/evaluations.”

Even “asking to go on leave,” he noted, made him feel as though he were “still in school.” Beyond the workload itself, he finds the social demands of corporate life draining. “Having to make small talk, be enthusiastic, ‘heh-heh ha-ha’ with colleagues, participate in meetings, and generally put on a professional front even when I don’t really feel like it. Sometimes the whole thing feels quite dystopian to me, like, why are we putting up a show?” he wondered. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. By contrast, during his delivery days, he earned far less than he does now, yet he recalls being genuinely "much happier." “Once I finished working, work was completely out of my mind,” he recalled. “There were no emails to check, no meetings to prepare for, no presentations to think about, and no wondering whether I said the right thing in a meeting.” “I could just cycle around, listen to music, explore different neighbourhoods and decide for myself how I wanted to spend my time. The work itself was tiring physically, but mentally it felt very straightforward.”

“What I miss isn’t necessarily the delivery but the autonomy and mental simplicity. I reported to nobody as everything was done in-app. Damn chill.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Longing for that simpler life, he asked fellow Singaporeans whether there were any “degree-level jobs with low mental load”" in the city-state that pay at least S$3,500—an amount he estimates he could live off. “I’m okay with earning less if the trade-off is having more peace of mind. I don't mind putting in more hours as long as it's mentally relaxing.” “I just dislike the feeling that work occupies my brain even when I’m not at work (like what stuff do I owe who? Recapping what needs to be done or communicated to other stakeholders, etc.), and the expectation to constantly perform a professional persona.”

“I want to be very casual, like talking at the market—that kind of makes sense. Had I known, I wouldn't have gone for a degree and would apply to roles such as at a local cafe near my house.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. ‘Give yourself a bit more time’ In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors suggested alternative careers that don't demand much brainpower, such as security guard positions, library work, museum roles, administrative jobs, and manufacturing positions.

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