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AI company Anthropic opening SG office in Oct; hiring 10 Singapore job roles across applied AI, finance, sales, marketing, and research

Nick Karean | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Anthropic will open its fifth Asia-Pacific office in Singapore in October, adding to locations in Tokyo, Bengaluru, Seoul and Sydney.

Singapore ranked second among 121 countries in Claude.ai usage per capita, at 5.81 times its expected level.

Anthropic has listed ten Singapore-based job roles across finance, sales, applied AI, marketing and economic research ahead of the opening. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Anthropic will open a Singapore office in October, expanding its presence in Asia as demand for its Claude AI tools grows. The company said Singapore is a “standout market” for Claude, with strong demand from businesses using its large language models and AI assistants; Vulcan Post reported the announcement on Sep 16, citing The Business Times and Anthropic.

Singapore has also emerged as a heavy Claude user. Anthropic’s latest Economic Index placed the country second among 121 countries for Claude.ai usage relative to population. Singapore stands out for Claude usage Claude usage in Singapore is 5.81 times higher than expected based on the country’s population size. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Anthropic said demand has been strong across organisations of different sizes, from start-ups and digital firms to large companies and public agencies. Financial services and government have been among the sectors showing particularly strong demand.

Chris Ciauri, Anthropic’s managing director of international, said a Singapore office would allow the company to hire people with local market knowledge and work more closely with customers and partners. Ten roles are already open Anthropic has appointed Dale Finlay as general manager of ASEAN, with Singapore as his base. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Finlay previously spent almost 10 years at Google Cloud in regional leadership roles covering enterprise, financial services and AI. The company has also started hiring locally. Ten positions are currently listed, covering finance, sales, applied AI, marketing, and economic research.

Anthropic hasn't confirmed the office location just yet. The Business Times reported in August that the company had leased about 100 desks at The Executive Centre in Ocean Financial Centre at Collyer Quay. Singapore becomes an AI expansion hub Anthropic’s move follows similar expansion by OpenAI and Google DeepMind. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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In May, OpenAI announced plans for its first Applied AI Lab outside the US in Singapore. It also said it would hire more than 200 specialised AI workers over several years as part of a S$300 million investment. By Aug, OpenAI was reportedly discussing a lease for about 100,000 square feet at Shaw Tower on Beach Road. The growing presence of major AI firms gives Singapore more local access to these companies, while creating jobs across technical, commercial and research fields. The interesting part isn't simply another AI company opening an office here. It is how fast Singapore is becoming a place where AI firms want people on the ground, rather than serving the region from afar.