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Singapore jobseeker wonders whether to play it safe with S$3.5K offer or wait for S$4–5K roles

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singaporean jobseeker has turned to Reddit for advice on a career dilemma: whether to accept an offer of around S$3,500 or hold out for roles paying S$4,000–5,000. Posting on the r/singaporejobs forum on Friday (Sep 18), the jobseeker explained that the interviewer for the S$3,500 position appeared eager to bring him on board in an executive role. “I don't mind the job or the people,” he wrote. “The only concern is that the office is quite small and rundown, the team is small, and I'm worried about career progression.” He also noted that he is currently interviewing with other companies, though those interviews are scheduled for next week or the week after. Those roles offer roughly S$4,000–5,000 and are mostly at the Senior Executive or Assistant Manager level.

Providing some context on his background, he said his previous role was also an executive position, and that he has only one to two years of experience since graduating. “To be honest, my experience isn't the best yet,”he admitted. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “My dilemma is: If the mid-S$3K company offers me a job before I attend the other interviews, what should I do?” he asked. “Do I accept the offer for job security, even though I might miss out on better-paying roles? Or should I take the risk and wait for the other interviews, knowing that interviews don't guarantee an offer? What would you do in my situation?”

‘Don't count your chickens before they hatch’ Most commenters advised him to accept the offer while continuing to interview elsewhere. “Get the S$3k role, continue to interview for the S$4k-5k role pn the side. If you manage to secure a higher paying role, tender your resignation,” one wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Right, accept first and go for the other interviews. Good luck!” another chimed in. A few commenters, though, pointed out that he had not actually received an offer yet and should not make a decision based on something that was still uncertain.

“I'd say don't count your chickens before they hatch, especially in this climate,” one user said. “You do not have an offer yet, so continue interviewing first. If the mid-S$3K offer comes, ask for a few days to review it and tell the other companies you have a deadline. They may bring the interviews forward. I would only accept it if you are comfortable actually starting there. Don’t reject a real offer for interviews that may not lead anywhere lah,” another commented. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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