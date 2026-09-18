Jobs | 3 m read

Singaporeans share practical job interview tips that helped them get hired: ‘Go in with a relaxed mind’

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Getting shortlisted for a job is only half the battle. Once you have made it into the interview room, there is still the small matter of convincing someone that you are the right person for the job. With Singapore’s job market remaining competitive, some jobseekers have been sharing the interview preparation methods that helped them feel more confident, from researching the company and practising answers to preparing examples from their previous work. The discussion began when a Reddit user on r/singaporejobs asked: “For the last job interview you really cared about, how did you practice? I'm curious about what people in Singapore actually do before an important interview.” “Do you practice alone? Ask a friend? Use AI? Work with a coach? Or just wing it? If you thought about getting feedback from someone but didn't go through with it, what held you back? Even a short answer would help. I'm really curious about what felt useful, awkward, expensive, or not worth the effort.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

‘Practice, practice, practice’ Several commenters said candidates should first make sure they understand the company, the position and the skills required. One user advised candidates to be familiar with the technical knowledge relevant to the role and to understand how their own experience could contribute. Another said candidates should avoid trying too hard to give the “perfect” answer. “Just be yourself at the interview. Don't try too hard to give the perfect answer or portray yourself as someone you're not just because you want the job.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

A third shared, “You have to practice, practice, practice. It doesn't matter how or with whom. The worst thing is to wing it. I used AI, my wife, and my kids; just get comfortable talking and explaining yourself without rambling or scrambling for thoughts at the same time. It worked for me, and I hope it works for you too.” A fourth wrote, “I usually prepare five or six stories covering the main situations they might ask about: a difficult problem, a conflict, a failure, leadership, and a good result.” “I practice saying them out loud until I can explain each one clearly without memorising a script. Then I study the job description and prepare one example for every important requirement. Speaking out loud helped me far more than just writing answers.”

Several users also recommended preparing for the more routine HR questions, including why they left their previous company, why they wanted the new role, their strengths and weaknesses, career goals, salary expectations, and drafting a few thoughtful questions for the interviewer. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now

Another practical tip that came up in the discussion was to arrive in the area around 30 minutes early, then spend 15 to 20 minutes somewhere nearby before heading into the office. The idea is simple enough: give yourself time to calm down, collect your thoughts, and avoid arriving sweaty and flustered. One user added, “When I truly care, I get anxious and end up stuttering and can't think on the spot. So the key is to tell yourself not to care so much and go in with a relaxed mind. Of course, you must know the job scope and how you can contribute. But just stop pressuring yourself to succeed in the interview.”/TISG Read also: SG man cuts ties with friends after they repeatedly joked he should foot the bill on Bali trip: ‘It felt like they were targeting me’