Relationships | 6 m read

‘I feel like my needs as a daughter aren’t being met’: 18-year-old questions mum over S$750 monthly child support, gets called out online

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 17, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old Singaporean has questioned whether she should be receiving part of the S$750 monthly maintenance her biological father pays following her parents’ divorce, but her complaint has drawn plenty of criticism online. In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the teenager said she is currently working part-time while looking for a full-time job, but her income is not enough to comfortably cover her day-to-day expenses. She earns S$12 an hour and said she sometimes makes less than S$400 a month, with her highest monthly earnings reaching around S$600 to S$700. “I have been job hunting for a new job since June 2026, but I have not had any success,” she wrote. “So I've chosen to keep my part-time job until I find full-time opportunities somewhere else.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The teenager said her 54-year-old mother has not worked since 2019, although she previously held a “very high-paying” position at a marketing company and had managed to pay off their HDB flat. Her parents divorced when she was five. From 2019 to 2024, the teenager said she had no idea how the household managed financially without her mother having an income. Her mother remarried in 2024, and her stepfather, whom she described as “very kind and generous”, is now living with them and works as a teacher.

She said her stepfather sometimes offers her money for food when he sees her heading out to work, while her mother is much more reluctant to give her money. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. According to the teenager, her mother would sometimes give her S$10 to cover an entire day when she was out of the house. “I've brought up to her that sometimes $10 isn't enough for more than one meal,” she said, adding that her mother would tell her that she should be able to find S$5 meals. The teenager said affordable food options in their area were limited, leaving her to cover much of her own food and transport costs. Teen questions where S$750 monthly maintenance goes Curious about where the S$750 goes each month, she finally found the courage to ask her mother. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I asked my mother what she uses the $750 for every month. Of course, she said bills like utilities and phone, but I couldn't fathom that my monthly bills added up to $750, plus the minimal amount she gives me only occasionally for food.” “I've been paying for my own food and transport, and it adds up a lot. Hundreds of dollars are spent on ez-link and food when I work or when my mother doesn't buy food.” The teenager also mentioned that neither her mother nor stepfather cooks regularly, although there are sometimes ingredients at home. If she wanted to prepare her own meals, she claimed she would have to go to the market herself and spend her own money on ingredients. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“I feel like my needs as a daughter aren't being met. I would understand if I was working full time and was expected to pay for personal bills, food, and travel. But a simple question was met with defensiveness, and it raised more suspicion for me.” She added that her mom has always been the type “to be entitled and narcissistic, victimising herself and being passive-aggressive or just fully aggressive.” “I recognise that I'm not the best with money, but I truly spend most of my paycheck on food, transport, hygiene products, and anything I may need to replenish, like skincare or makeup. All after putting 25% into my savings.” “If I'm lucky enough to have leftovers at the end of the month, I like to shop. But that's it; I still prioritise my savings and budgeting, but all the meals add up.”’ Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Seeking advice, she asked, “As a Singaporean, do you think I’m still entitled to an allowance? Especially since my father is still paying monthly to support me, am I not entitled to some of that money? I need advice!!” ‘As an adult, it’s a privilege to get allowance from parents, not an entitlement’ Most commenters who read the post concluded that she is not entitled to an allowance, and some criticised her for expecting one when, at her age, she should be able to support herself entirely.

One pointed out to her, “S$750/month from your bio dad, do you realistically think it can cover all your expenses growing up? While you may be feeling like you should be entitled to it, you shouldn’t dismiss how hard your mum works to have that high-paying job to top up that amount to provide for shelter and necessities.” “There really are SO many bills to pay in the household. You have absolutely zero clue how you all survived with no income? She worked for it and planned her finances; that’s why and that’s how. You should be glad that she probably has her retirement worked out.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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