woman holding an empty wallet
‘I feel like my needs as a daughter aren’t being met’: 18-year-old questions mum over S$750 monthly child support, gets called out online
SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old Singaporean has questioned whether she should be receiving part of the S$750 monthly maintenance her biological father pays following her parents’ divorce, but her complaint has drawn plenty of criticism online.
In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the teenager said she is currently working part-time while looking for a full-time job, but her income is not enough to comfortably cover her day-to-day expenses.
She earns S$12 an hour and said she sometimes makes less than S$400 a month, with her highest monthly earnings reaching around S$600 to S$700.
“I have been job hunting for a new job since June 2026, but I have not had any success,” she wrote. “So I've chosen to keep my part-time job until I find full-time opportunities somewhere else.”
The teenager said her 54-year-old mother has not worked since 2019, although she previously held a “very high-paying” position at a marketing company and had managed to pay off their HDB flat.
Her parents divorced when she was five.
From 2019 to 2024, the teenager said she had no idea how the household managed financially without her mother having an income. Her mother remarried in 2024, and her stepfather, whom she described as “very kind and generous”, is now living with them and works as a teacher.
She said her stepfather sometimes offers her money for food when he sees her heading out to work, while her mother is much more reluctant to give her money.
According to the teenager, her mother would sometimes give her S$10 to cover an entire day when she was out of the house.
“I've brought up to her that sometimes $10 isn't enough for more than one meal,” she said, adding that her mother would tell her that she should be able to find S$5 meals.
The teenager said affordable food options in their area were limited, leaving her to cover much of her own food and transport costs.
Teen questions where S$750 monthly maintenance goes
Curious about where the S$750 goes each month, she finally found the courage to ask her mother.
“I asked my mother what she uses the $750 for every month. Of course, she said bills like utilities and phone, but I couldn't fathom that my monthly bills added up to $750, plus the minimal amount she gives me only occasionally for food.”
“I've been paying for my own food and transport, and it adds up a lot. Hundreds of dollars are spent on ez-link and food when I work or when my mother doesn't buy food.”
The teenager also mentioned that neither her mother nor stepfather cooks regularly, although there are sometimes ingredients at home.
If she wanted to prepare her own meals, she claimed she would have to go to the market herself and spend her own money on ingredients.
“I feel like my needs as a daughter aren't being met. I would understand if I was working full time and was expected to pay for personal bills, food, and travel. But a simple question was met with defensiveness, and it raised more suspicion for me.”
She added that her mom has always been the type “to be entitled and narcissistic, victimising herself and being passive-aggressive or just fully aggressive.”
“I recognise that I'm not the best with money, but I truly spend most of my paycheck on food, transport, hygiene products, and anything I may need to replenish, like skincare or makeup. All after putting 25% into my savings.”
“If I'm lucky enough to have leftovers at the end of the month, I like to shop. But that's it; I still prioritise my savings and budgeting, but all the meals add up.”’
Seeking advice, she asked, “As a Singaporean, do you think I’m still entitled to an allowance? Especially since my father is still paying monthly to support me, am I not entitled to some of that money? I need advice!!”
‘As an adult, it’s a privilege to get allowance from parents, not an entitlement’
Most commenters who read the post concluded that she is not entitled to an allowance, and some criticised her for expecting one when, at her age, she should be able to support herself entirely.
One pointed out to her, “S$750/month from your bio dad, do you realistically think it can cover all your expenses growing up? While you may be feeling like you should be entitled to it, you shouldn’t dismiss how hard your mum works to have that high-paying job to top up that amount to provide for shelter and necessities.”
“There really are SO many bills to pay in the household. You have absolutely zero clue how you all survived with no income? She worked for it and planned her finances; that’s why and that’s how. You should be glad that she probably has her retirement worked out.”
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Another said, “Utility bills can be around S$200 a month. Wifi - ~ S$50. Town council s&cc fees ~S$50 a month. Do you pay for your own phone bills? Groceries - maybe S$100 - 300 a month. Depends on how many ingredients are bought. That's where the money is going.”
A third pointed out, “You mentioned your stepdad offers you money for food. THAT IS an allowance already.”
A fourth added, “Since you are no longer studying and are already an adult, just go earn your own money. As an adult, it’s a privilege to get allowance from parents, not an entitlement.”
Despite the criticism, a few others were sympathetic towards the teen.
One told her, “Yes, you are entitled to a reasonable basic sum to be able to live your day-to-day life until you are fully independent financially (ie liveable wage). You didn’t ask to be born.”
Another suggested that she reach out to her biological father for help. “Are you in contact with your bio-dad? Talk to him and ask him either to talk to your mother about the use of the maintenance payments or that he pay part of the maintenance directly to you. This may require a court-ordered variation.”
Child maintenance
Under Singapore law, children may be entitled to financial support from their biological parents until they turn 21, according to GJC Law.
In some cases, maintenance can extend beyond that age, including when the child is pursuing tertiary education or serving National Service.
Read also: New job offer, but a baby on the way: Singapore woman fears telling employer will cost her the role