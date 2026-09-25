Relationships | 3 m read

Son unsure how to deal with biological mother who returned years after abandoning him: ‘She drops hints that she’s broke’

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 25, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: One Singaporean man is seeking advice online on how to deal with his biological mother after she suddenly returned to his life years after having had no part in raising him. Sharing his experience on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Friday (Sep 18), the man said neither of his parents was present in his childhood. According to him, both parents left when he was young because they didn’t “really plan” on having him. “Now out of the blue my mother came back into my life, wants to meet up; she occasionally drops hints that she’s broke,” he wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The unexpected reunion has since left him in an uncomfortable position, particularly as he feels his mother has been trying to elicit sympathy from him.

‘I shouldn’t have given her my number’ The man said he has since blocked his mother’s number but expects she may still turn up at his home. “I shouldn’t have given her my number in the first place,” he wrote. He added that she knows where he lives and may continue visiting, saying he would consider moving out if her behaviour became more frequent or intrusive. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The situation is particularly complicated because he lives with the grandparents who raised him. He also said his mother has not directly asked him for money, but has repeatedly made comments about her financial difficulties and age. “She’s not explicitly demanding money but keep on saying stuff like, ‘I am already old, if I stand up for too long my back hurts …’”

Unsure how far he should go in dealing with his mother, the man asked other users for advice. “What would you do?” he asked. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. ‘Don’t entertain her..’ Many commenters urged him not to feel obliged to provide his mother with money or attention simply because she is his biological parent. One user advised him to stop engaging with her altogether. “Don’t answer the door for her. Don’t reply to her messages. Don’t entertain her and stay stone-faced if you do see her,” they wrote. “She was selfish then, and she’s being selfish now. Good luck.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Another commenter said, “You don’t owe her a thing just because she birthed you. She’s not entitled to a single second of your time or a single cent from your wallet.” A third added, “Tell her, ‘Oh, I’m broke too…’ or tell her you have a debt waiting to be cleared; can she help? Bet she’s going to disappear ASAP.”

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