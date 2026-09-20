Relationships | 4 m read

75-year-old grandfather allegedly locked out of HDB flat he paid for, sleeps rough for a month

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 75-year-old man in Singapore has allegedly been forced out of the HDB flat he fully paid for, after a dispute with his own 55-year-old daughter led to his eviction roughly a month ago. The elderly man is said to have spent about a month sleeping rough before a family took him in, according to a Reddit post shared by an acquaintance of the family on Thursday (Sep 17). The poster said the family, along with the granddaughter, was now trying to find somewhere permanent for the grandfather to live. “Their concern is now whether they can get a house for him to stay. A rental house would be best,” the user wrote. “So what happened next was they went to HDB for help. HDB told them to go to MSF to speed the process so he can get the house faster. MSF gave 3 options.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

1)Go back to the house that kicked you out 2) Go to a temporary shelter where you stay with 3 families under one roof for 6 months to a year. 3) Stay at the current family house until he gets the rental. Unsure which option they should take, the user asked other Singaporeans for their opinions, writing, “Need your help in how we go forward in this. Kind replies please. The family has been through enough stress.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Grandfather allegedly paid for the flat Giving more context, the user explained that the grandfather had “fully paid the house in cash”, despite his name not being on the flat. His IC address was reportedly still registered to the home, where his daughter and six other family members also live. The grandfather was allegedly not good with bills and could not read, so his daughter had apparently handled the household finances. The poster claimed he had continued supporting the family financially, giving his daughter money each month and paying for household expenses, including the bills and the flat. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“He does not have receipts that he paid cause everything was done by the daughter,” the user said. “He is currently still working.” A family argument allegedly changed everything The grandfather's living situation reportedly took a turn after he and his daughter had a major argument. The daughter allegedly told him to leave “for good”, threw away his belongings and changed the locks. The family’s helper was reportedly unable to let him back into the flat either, as she allegedly told him she “did not have the keys.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. This meant the grandfather could not even return to check whether he had anything left inside. According to the post, he ended up sleeping rough for around a month, reportedly using only cardboard as bedding. He was eventually found by another family, who took him in.

‘Go bring him to an FSC’ The post prompted commenters to suggest several avenues for the family to explore. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One commenter, who identified themselves as a social worker, advised the family to approach a Family Service Centre (FSC). “Please go bring him to an FSC—they may be able to find a shelter/appeal for a public rental flat considering he is a vulnerable adult.”

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now