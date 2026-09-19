Relationships | 3 m read

Singapore woman says ex secretly booked travel with her credit card, then vanished when fee landed on her bill

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 19, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A woman has accused her ex-boyfriend of using her credit card to make a backup travel booking without her knowledge, only to allegedly ghost her after a “no-show” fee of several hundred dollars appeared on her bill. In a post on the r/sgdatingscene forum, the woman explained that she and her ex had planned a major event before their relationship ended. At the time, all the arrangements had been agreed upon, the bookings had been made, and their finances had been settled. However, the woman said her ex had secretly made an alternative booking as a backup, in case the option she had chosen did not work out. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

He allegedly used her credit card to make the booking. She said she initially would not have considered the use of her card a major issue because the couple had previously shared some card details with each other to make payments and bookings more convenient. The problem, she stressed, was that she had not been informed about this particular booking and had never given him permission to make it. She added that she had only found out about this around two weeks ago, when she spotted a charge worth several hundred dollars on her credit card. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. After contacting her bank and the merchant to find out what had happened, she discovered that the charge was a “no-show” penalty from the backup booking her ex had made. She then contacted him to ask whether he knew about the charge. According to her, he admitted that the booking was his and acknowledged that he had made a mistake by failing to cancel it in time.

At that point, she expected him to offer to cover at least half of the cost, if not reimburse her entirely, since the booking had been made by him. Unfortunately, he never did. “He just went silent afterwards,” she wrote. “I still love him, but I feel like he isn’t doing me justice here. What do you guys think I should do? Should I suck it up and move on?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. At the end of her post, she warned others: “If you shared any passwords, card details, etc. with your ex, change/cancel them immediately. Don’t be stupid like me…,” she wrote.

‘Good thing you are not together with him’ In the comments, several Redditors suggested that the woman treat the incident as a costly lesson rather than continue chasing him for an explanation.

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One Singaporean Redditor asked whether she had tried “asking him for compensation.” The woman replied that she had, but claimed she was “ignored.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another commenter wrote, “Sounds like a man who does not take any responsibility for his mistakes. Good thing you are not together with him.” A third questioned why the couple had been sharing financial information in the first place. “Haven't married, but start to share credit card. Lol...some married couples don't even share their credit card. Take it as a lesson fee, or you can file a police report to get it back.” A fourth added, “Just end it and remove your ex from all existing subscriptions. You are a red flag when you say you still love him. Suck it up and pay your bank.”/TISG Read also: Complaining may feel good, but too much could affect your brain, body and relationships