Relationships | 2 m read

Singapore woman says she has ‘run out of men’, puts TikTok in charge of finding her husband

Anna Maria Romero | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: What do you do when dating apps fail you? The answer, at least for one woman in Singapore, is to crowdsource your romance needs on TikTok. And it seems that so far, so good. A TikTok user named Dionis (@dionislovespink) declared in a Sept 14 video that she has “officially run out of men in Singapore,” explaining that she had spent more than S$1,000 on “every dating app” since March, but all to no avail. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

She has also “swiped to the end of the stacks,” and showed her phone as proof. Rather than give up on love, Ms Dionis is now outsourcing her search for a mate to what is, arguably, the most popular social media app of our time. “TikTok, you find me one then!” Ms Dionis said. She further explained that she is 32 years old, is separated, has no children, and is genuinely looking to get married again and would like to have two children one day. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The TikToker enumerated what she wants in a mate and, truthfully, set bars that are pretty realistic. “I only need one guy, genuinely single, wants marriage and kids, financially stable, provider mindset, drive, doesn’t smoke, likes cats, and preferably knows how to communicate like a functioning adult,” she said. To aid her in her search, she also put out an online form for interested parties so she can decide who might be worth one date. And if there are others who know guys who might be what she’s looking for, she asked viewers to “send him this!”

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“TikTok, please help me find what one thousand dollars worth of dating app premium couldn’t,” Ms Dionis joked. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In an update to her TikTok husband search, she said that she has received a lot of form submissions and added that she is starting a mixer for singles who are ready to do husband interviews, meet and mingle. There’s an online form for that as well. /TISG Read also: ‘Being an average man in Singapore is basically a dating death sentence’: Redditor weighs in