Relationships | 3 m read

‘High demand, what can I say?’: Singapore man stunned after woman reveals he’s No.10 on her dating list

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 25, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A man who matched with a woman on Hinge was left stunned after she casually revealed that he was No. 10 on a list of men she was currently talking to or dating. Sharing his story on the r/asksg subreddit on Saturday (Sep 19), he recounted how the revelation surfaced during what seemed like an ordinary text exchange, when the woman suddenly said, “But you know where you are on the list.” Puzzled, he asked, “What list?” She explained that she kept track of the men she was seeing, then apparently tallied them up and gave him his placement: “Hang on i need to count brb. No. 10:)).” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Wtf, 10 is mad,” he responded. Unbothered, she replied: “Yess high demand what can i say. Now that you know ur competition. May the best man win:)).” Photo:r/asksg/user Existing_Victory4634 text conversation When he later asked when she'd be free to meet, she told him her weekends were booked for the next four weeks with other dates lined up. “At that point I genuinely felt like I was trying to book an appointment at a specialist clinic or something rather than asking someone out,” he wrote. Wondering whether this is now the norm, he asked: “I know dating apps mean endless options and nobody owes you exclusivity before you've even met, but is the competition actually this insane now?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Like, are guys on Hinge basically competing against 5–10 other dudes at any given time? For people actively dating in SG, is this normal? How many people are you usually talking to / dating simultaneously?” ‘Just find a gal who doesn’t use dating apps’ At the time of writing, the post had received more than 1,000 upvotes and 670 replies. Several users called her a “red flag,” while some said they would have walked away as soon as she revealed that she had a “list of men.”

One commenter said her remarks were “off-putting,” particularly the final part of the exchange, which they felt made the situation seem “very transactional and insincere.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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They added that the conversation made it seem as though the effort was expected to come mainly from the men, who had to compete for her attention and approval. Another user wrote: “Definitely NOT normal. Also, the fact that she had to brag about it shows more about her deep-seated inferiority complex she’s trying to hide.” Meanwhile, a third commenter advised the man to meet potential partners in the real world. “Just find a gal who doesn't use dating apps; you will be happier...Stepping away from online swiping to connect with someone in the real world often leads to a more grounded and satisfying relationship.”/TISG Read also: Singaporeans share practical job interview tips that helped them get hired: ‘Go in with a relaxed mind’

