Relationships | 3 m read

More dating, more babies? Singapore starts programme to support singles, starting from public officers, on their 'dating journey’

Anna Maria Romero | October 2, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The FirstDate website has been launched, and if you’re between 21 and 35 and are single and ready to mingle, it may be for you. However, at this point, the pilot is only for public officers. The site promises to support young people on “their dating journey,” promising a start to “something real” and that “Swipe fatigue ends here.” In April, it was reported that Government Technology Agency (GovTech) was gathering feedback for a potential government-run dating service, and the pilot launched in September. Interested parties have until Oct 5 to fill in the questionnaire about their interests, habits, values, and preferences that will hopefully lead to getting them matched.

One advantage of the site is that it uses Singapore's national digital identity system, Singpass, effectively removing major problems that other sites come with, such as catfishing, fake profiles, and potential matches misrepresenting their marital status. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The site assures users that it was “designed with your privacy in mind,” as only matches are able to see a user’s profile, and the user gets to decide if their contact details are shared. Screengrab/ firstdate.sandbox.gov.sg The concept of a government-assisted dating site is an interesting one, especially since it comes at a time when Singapore is facing a historically low birth rate and the recent announcement of big baby bonuses to help grow the population.

But before that happens, Singaporean singles need to find someone to settle down with. As the site says, “FirstDate started with a question among a group of GovTech officers: does having more potential matches necessarily make it easier to find a suitable match?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Online, reactions to FirstDate have largely been positive. “Most dating apps are designed to keep you swiping forever. This might be the first app that aims to be as effective as possible,” a Reddit user observed.

“On paper this actually sounds like a good initiative since dating apps are designed to prioritise increasing shareholders' value rather than user experience,” added another. “Ngl probably gonna try this,” a commenter wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Some, however, questioned the age limit of 35. “Lol ages 21-35. So it’s true above 35 even G gives up on you?” one wrote. Another added: “Ppl above 35 too old, probably will become DINK. Not the target audience. Objective is babies.” Unsurprisingly, others poked fun at the whole endeavour. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Log in with Singpass, filter matches by housing type, education level, tax bracket. Bonus matches if you recycle bottles. First 50 matches every month get BTO priority. Extra baby bonus if you have kids within 18 months of matching. Triple if 2nd kid comes within 48 months,” a Reddit user wrote. /TISG Read also: ‘High demand, what can I say?’: Singapore man stunned after woman reveals he’s No.10 on her dating list Please enable JavaScript to view ads.