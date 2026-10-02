Relationships | 3 m read

Friends who always ask to bring their partners: Is this common in Singapore? Netizens share their thoughts

Aiah Bathan | October 2, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A simple plan of getting together with one’s close friends is always a good idea. However, in recent times, more and more Singaporeans are claiming that their plans end up with extra guests—primarily the partners of their friends. A netizen asked a question on Reddit, curiously wondering if it is common for Singaporeans to keep asking if they can bring their partner along to get-togethers.



The post stated instances and said: “You ask your friend out, just the two of you, and your friend always replies with “I bring my bf/gf can? Or even funnier is if you plan a girls’ night out and your friend says ‘my boyfriend will be joining’,… not awkward meh?”

“Are they superglued together? I don’t understand. It’s getting very annoying, and is it still worth keeping this kind of friend?” the post concluded. This sparked an interesting discussion in the comments section, where other netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences. One claimed that there is no problem tagging along the partner if he/she can actively contribute to the fun, instead of just being there only focused on their partners. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. For some, it is good to know their friend’s partners, and what’s worse is those people who do not bring their other half, but keep on texting them all throughout the duration of the meetup.

Another netizen claimed that it may depend on the people’s values, especially if their friend is married. One stated: “Sometimes we need to understand that, depending on their values, when people marry, their spouse and them become one unit. So they do everything together.” There are some netizens who also shared their perspectives as a parent, and in this case, they need to bring their children as plus-ones. “As a parent, sometimes we have no choice. It's either bring or don’t go. Which I also understand and won’t get mad if I’m not invited to stuff. It’s just part of life,” a netizen added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Another netizen claimed: “Oftentimes children are really a handful… Surely, if you are a good friend, you will understand.”

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now