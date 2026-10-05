Relationships | 2 m read

Is it harder to gain friends when one starts working? Netizens share their thoughts

Aiah Bathan | October 5, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In today's fast-paced workplace culture, many working adults struggle to form new friendships because of packed schedules, fatigue, and life responsibilities. As adults, making social connections has to be deliberately scheduled, which is why many wonder why making friends gets ‘ridiculously harder’ when one starts working. On Reddit, a netizen curiously asked: “How are you guys making new friends as adults?” “Now everyone is busy, tired or already has their own circle. Even when you meet someone you click with, actually becoming proper friends feels damn hard,” the netizen further added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

This has started a very interesting discussion among other netizens, who shared their thoughts, opinions, and personal experiences in the comments. One commenter declared that it is because everyone has their own routine and cycle, and not everyone will break their routines for someone. “Of course. Once you are at work, it almost feels like you must have an agenda to talk to people. You tell people you just want to make friends, they think you sus,” another netizen remarked.

One more netizen claimed that how they made friends during their university years can help them with forming relationships in the workplace, and claimed: “Those who actively made friends and developed strong social skills in school will have no problems making friends when they start working. Those who made friends by just waiting around for extroverts to adopt them will have a harder time once they start working.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Others also declared that some people whom they thought were their friends at the workplace turned out to be the ones who betrayed them in the end.

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