1,600 jobs are expected in SG as VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing opens S$8.5 billion plant in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore has added another major piece to its semiconductor industry with the opening of VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (VSMC) first local wafer plant.

About 75% of the new positions will be professional, managerial, executive and technician roles, including engineers and data scientists.

The facility is set to begin volume production in the first quarter of 2027 and to reach 44,000 wafers per month by 2029.

VSMC opened its S$8.5 billion semiconductor plant in Tampines on Sep 28, with 1,600 jobs expected as production expands.

VSMC opened the S$8.5 billion facility in Tampines on Sept 28. The plant is expected to create 1,600 jobs as it expands production.

The joint venture between Taiwan’s Vanguard International Semiconductor and Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors took 22 months to build.

Volume production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2027. At full capacity by 2029, the plant is expected to make 44,000 silicon wafers each month, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sept 28).

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VSMC targets chips beyond the AI boom

While much attention has gone to the tiny chips powering artificial intelligence (AI), VSMC is taking a different route.

The Tampines plant will produce 40- to 130-nanometre chips for mixed-signal, power management and interposer uses.