Jobs | 3 m read

‘If A can do B’s job at a cheaper pay, why keep B?’ Singapore worker questions workplace culture

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 27, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: One Singaporean worker’s view of the working world changed after she watched her assistant manager, who had spent 10 years with the company and was considered incompetent at his job, get sacked, only for the colleague who did “the actual work” of the role and earned half his salary to be passed over for the position. After seeing how the company appeared to value neither loyalty nor hard work, she decided she would only do the bare minimum, a mindset often referred to as “quiet quitting.” In a post on the r/asksg forum on Wednesday (Sep 23), the worker said that when the assistant manager was let go, everyone in the office assumed the hardworking colleague who had willingly taken on his duties would finally be rewarded with the role.

After all, he was already familiar with the work and had effectively been doing much of it. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. However, the promotion never came. According to her, the colleague “only received the normal yearly salary adjustment that everyone receives.” What made things even worse, she added, was that her manager and boss later terminated another employee and expressed no remorse. They reportedly only said: “If A can do B's job at a cheaper pay, why would we keep B?” “That statement really changed how I looked at things,” she wrote. “The general feeling now is: Why should we take on additional responsibilities beyond our job scope if the company is just going to give us more work without additional pay or recognition?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“It feels like being capable just makes you the person management gives more work to, while staying within your job scope protects you from taking on additional responsibilities.” She then questioned whether this kind of working culture is actually common in Singapore and why, for the life of her, the bosses are “so out of touch.” “From a management perspective, does this approach actually make sense? Wouldn't it eventually discourage your better employees from going above and beyond?” she asked. “I only got a pay raise when I tried to resign a few years back. Thinking of really leaving now.”

‘Leave once you reach the value/salary limit’ Several Reddit users told her that this was simply part of how the working world operates. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One user claimed that “80% of local management is like that,” although they attributed some of the situation to hiring and wage freezes across various sectors.

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