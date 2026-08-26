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Relationships
2 min.Read

Woman says aunt turned neighbourhood against brother after he refused to hand over 30% of his salary

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman has sought advice online after her aunt allegedly turned the neighbourhood against her brother for refusing to hand over 30% of his salary to help repay her daughter’s gambling debts.

In an anonymous post on the NTU Confessions Facebook page, the woman said her brother had graduated from Cambridge and recently landed a well-paying job at a well-known company.

Her aunt, meanwhile, works at a bubble tea shop in Yishun and lives near the family. She has a daughter with an O-level qualification who, according to the woman, has a serious gambling habit.

The family is now reportedly deep in debt because of the daughter’s gambling.

Last month, the aunt approached the woman’s brother for financial help and asked if he could lend her some money.

“In the beginning, my brother willingly loaned S$1000 free of charge because he is currently saving for his wedding and a house. And my aunt has promised she will pay him back.”

However, a week later, she allegedly began asking for 30% of his salary, a request he promptly rejected.

“He outright refused and blocked her number after sending her a number to a helpline,” she said.

“Now my aunt has been going around the whole neighbourhood telling everyone that my brother was not giving her money to help. So they are now scolding him that he was not being a gentleman and a good family member. Now, my brother is completely undecided towards helping the aunt but is refusing to cave in to all the angry retorts.

She then turned to other netizens to ask whether her brother was actually in the wrong for refusing to help his aunt financially. 

“Is my older brother wrong for refusing to help my aunt pay her daughter’s gambling debts?”

‘Your brother doesn’t owe her anything’

Commenters largely agreed that the woman’s brother was well within his rights to reject his aunt’s request and should not feel guilty about doing so.

One netizen pointed out that lending money to cover gambling debts could easily become a never-ending cycle, writing, “Borrowing money to pay gambling debts is never-ending, so it’s better not to lend your aunt any more money. Her daughter’s gambling issue should be [addressed] through the right channels, and her parents can choose whether or not to help her, as it’s their choice.”

Another commenter said, “Your brother doesn’t owe her anything, especially a good-for-nothing gambling addict. She’s one relative [you’re better off] distancing yourself from.”

A third added, “People need to remember, YOU could ask, but you have to respect the answer they give you!”

In other news, a Singaporean man was left furious after his boss placed him on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) shortly after he passed his probation.

The employee took to Reddit to vent his frustration and ask more experienced workers whether he should even bother staying.

Read more: Singapore worker placed on PIP immediately after passing probation: ‘This makes zero sense’

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