Boy caught on camera throwing cat off HDB block 22nd floor: A case of animal cruelty

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore was alerted to a case of a cat being flung off a Housing and Development Board (HDB) building on Thursday (Dec 15).

SPCA said in a Facebook post that the perpetrator was a young boy and has since escalated the incident to the authorities. “We are deeply disturbed by the actions captured in the footage,” said SPCA. In the video, a loud bang was heard shortly after the cat was flung over. It may be disturbing for some to watch. Viewer discretion advised:

“Animal abuse and cruelty have no place in our society. We stand strongly against animal cruelty and are working closely with the authorities on the case for the next course of action.”

The post included a photo of the boy throwing a black cat off the window ledge.

A member of the public started a change.org petition requesting justice for the “old, docile community cat” named Panther. According to the campaign details, the boy brought Panther to the 22nd floor and threw him to death.

Netizens have since commented that there should be tighter laws on animal cruelty, regardless of the perpetrator’s age.

“From his furtive behaviour, this kid obviously is very much aware of his actions. No, I don’t care if he is a child. He is obviously old enough to know better. There are consequences to your actions, and he needs to know this,” wrote netizen Natasha Ibrahim who signed the petition.

“The person doing this is a murderer, no matter the age. First, they start with animals, then they will have no conscience towards fellow human beings,” added another petition supporter.

Those who witness cases of suspected animal abuse, cruelty, or neglect can call SPCA’s emergency hotline at 6287 5355 ext 9, make a report at www.spca.org.sg/report or email inspector@spca.org.sg. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg