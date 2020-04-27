Are there deeper issues behind concerns about Ho Ching’s Facebook posts?

- Advertisement -

Singapore — There has been an increase in the number of Facebook posts since the Covid-19 outbreak by Ms Ho Ching, the CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

While she usually posts links to articles on subjects that range from history to science to cooking, she has become quite expressive of late, voicing her opinions —sometimes directly, sometimes quite cryptically.

The question of whether it is appropriate for Ms Ho, given her status and job, to be quite so vocal on social media has been raised time and again.

Ms Ho addressed this herself in a post last week: “Folks who blocked others from posting contrarian views on their sites, while they try to mouth the slogan of free speech – they now want to deprive yours truly from posting on my own FB page?”

However, there may be an underlying issue behind the concerns about Ms Ho’s post, according to political commentators who spoke South China Morning Post (SCMP)’s This Week In Asia.

The commentators believe online conversations about Ms Ho are a welcome development and a departure after years of speaking about Singapore’s leading family with reverence and fear.

Ms Ho’s position as Temasek head was already in question due to a possible conflict of interest.

SCMP quotes a longtime Singapore observer with Australia’s Murdoch University, Mr Garry Rodan, as saying that the questions that have arisen about Ms Ho’s social media posts speak to a “longstanding concern among many Singaporeans over the governance feasibility of the wife of a prime minister being the chief executive of Temasek”.

Indeed, the Prime Minister’s wife has been in the spotlight on social media this month alone for a number of topics, one being a donation of masks from Taiwan to Singapore and her perceived ungraciousness, as well as questions about her salary from Temasek, which has arisen time and again.

A recent article in The Online Citizen claimed that Ms Ho was receiving a salary of “NT$ 2.1 billion”, “about 100 million SGD” or “S$99 million a year”, which the Government declared as false.

Mr Rodan told SCMP that Singaporeans are curious about how Ms Ho has the time for Facebook postings as CEO of Temasek. “Is this part of Temasek’s public relations strategy? Is there a clear delineation between the use of state and personal resources in the generation of postings? These are the sorts of questions some Singaporeans seem to be interested in on social media.”

These questions about her salary, coming at a time of economic hardship for many due to the Covid-19 crisis, may actually be more troubling than the Facebook posts themselves.

Mr Rodan continued: “At a time when belt-tightening will most affect lower-income Singaporeans during and after the Covid-19 crisis, the idea that citizens have no right to know the salary of the CEO of Temasek is likely to grate more than usual.”

Lawyer and opposition party leader Lim Tean, who was issued a Correction Order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) because he had shared the article in The Online Citizen about Ms Ho’s salary, wrote: “So the government has the right to issue Pofmas over the business of a ‘private’ company? Is Ho Ching considered a civil servant or part of government, that the government deems it necessary to issue a Pofma?” /TISG

