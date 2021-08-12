‘Yumi’s Cells’, Kim Go Eun’s latest drama confirms its premiere date

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Yumi’s Cells an upcoming TVING original drama has released its main poster.

The drama is directed by Lee Sang Yeop, with the screenplay written by Kim Yoon Joo and Kim Kyung Ran.

The popular webtoon-based drama revealed the main poster for the show on Aug 9, KST. The role of Yumi is played by Kim Go Eun and the drama tells the daily life of the protagonist as well as the story of her cells.

The previewed chemistry between Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun raised the expectations of many in the released poster.

- Advertisement -

As reported by Allkpop, the poster also announced the show’s premiere date and time. In the past, Ahn Bo Hyun attracted attention online for his resemblance to the webtoon character.

Meanwhile, ‘Yumi’s Cells‘ will be simultaneously released on TVING and tvNon Sept 17 at 10:50 PM KST.

Born Jul 2, 1991, Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress. She debuted in the film A Muse (2012) where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series Cheese in the Trap (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020).

- Advertisement -

In 1994, at the age of three, Kim moved with her family to Beijing, China, and lived there for 10 years, which led to her becoming fluent in Mandarin.

After watching Chen Kaige’s Together many times, Kim decided she wanted to become a filmmaker, and was led to theatre by chance. Upon returning to South Korea, she attended Kaywon High School of the Arts, and went on to study Drama at the Korea National University of Arts.

Director Jung Ji-woo commented on Kim, saying, “She is naturally curious and brave. She’s strong in a sense that she isn’t influenced easily. She doesn’t do things just because everyone else does it.” /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg