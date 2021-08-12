BLACKPINK reveals that gun-shooting move in ‘DDU DU DDU DU’ was not part of the original choreography

- Advertisement -

Seoul — This news may be surprising to you, but BLACKPINK has revealed that the famous point dance in DDU DU DDU DU was not part of their original choreography.

The quartet recently celebrated their 5th debut anniversary during V Live. The popular girl band related some of their fun episodes and then revealed that the original choreography for DDU DU DDU DU did not include the gun-shooting move in the chorus.

According to Jennie, the original move had the girls hold their hands out instead, with palms down flat, while moving them left and right.

BLACKPINK also shared that they were the ones who changed this to the gun-shooting move on the day of the MV shooting, as reported by Allkpop.

“We used the original move at first just to monitor it, because we were afraid of getting into trouble for changing it on our own terms,” said Jisoo.

Netizens applauded the girls for coming up with such a memorable point dance, with small but major detail. Some comments include:

“Wow, I can’t believe they decided on the spot during the MV shoot”

“They came up with it on their own!! Brilliant”

“Without the gun-shooting dance, the choreo might have been rather bland”

“But when I imagine them doing the original move, I find that also cute lol”

“I watched the demo version of the choreography done by the dancers and it did not give off the current DDU DU DDU DU vibe”

“Is YG bad at making their own artists’ choreographies? Sounds like WINNER’s ‘Really Really’ was also done by an external team”

“LOL Jennie looks so cute”

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment that consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in Aug 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020). /TISG

