‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ teaser shows Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah form a strange relationship

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, tvN’s upcoming drama has released an exciting new teaser.

The romance drama is a remake of the film Mr. Hong. Shin Min Ah plays the role of Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin. Kim Seon Ho plays Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.

In the teaser, the text reads: “A peaceful seaside village” on the screen, as reported by Soompi.

Yoon Hye Jin tells someone, “I will use my medical techniques with scruple and dignity,” but it appears that her dental clinic is not all that popular with the villagers yet.

- Advertisement -

Hong Doo Shik says in a voiceover, “Listen up. No matter what the task is, I calculate the pay based on minimum wage. 8,720 won (approximately SGD10.30). Yoon Hye Jin points a finger at Hong Doo Shik as she asks him, “You’re uncertified, aren’t you?” to which he unfurls a long collection of certifications.

Yoon Hye Jin clasps her hand over her mouth and says, “What was that?” while Hong Doo Shik walks away nonchalantly.

Following that, Yoon Hye Jin goes jogging around the town in a crop top and leggings. She meets Hong Doo Shik on the street, and he comments, “Rumors are running rampant that you’re running around in your long johns,” and she retorts, “They’re leggings.” Through the large text on the screen, the teaser asks, “The beginning of a fight? The beginning of a romance?”

Yoon Hye Jin stops Hong Doo Shik in his tracks in the final scene. She asks him, “Excuse me, do you have a [cha]?” The word cha in Korean can mean both “car” and “tea,” so Hong Doo Shik pulls out a tumbler from his bag. Yoon Hye Jin says, “No, not that one. Cha-cha-cha,” as she depicts a steering wheel with her hands. Hong Doo Shik is dumbfounded for a few seconds, and he then simply walks away from her.

- Advertisement -

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” will premiere on Aug 28 at 9 p.m. KST. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg