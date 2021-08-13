- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It may be the year 2021 but there are still some people who are not comfortable with the idea of a successful woman earning money while her husband takes care of the children.

Businessman Philip Lee, 45 who is married to Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu, 41 shared adorable photos of their two older sons, Brendan, three and Ryan, two on August 9. In the photos, they were seen playing together on a rainy day in their little raincoats. Wu and Lee are also parents to Liam who was born on April 2021.

While some gushed over how cute the boys are, one hater decided to insult Lee, calling him the “King of Kept Men” and accusing him of “only knowing how to have fun with the children” while Wu has to keep “working in China before and after giving birth”. According to 8days.sg, the hater also scoffed that Lee is “even worse” than Benjamin Yuen, who was also mocked for “marrying into money” when he got married to fellow TVB star Bowie Cheung, the daughter of a wealthy tycoon.

Lee decided to defend himself. An hour later, Lee reacted to the scathing remark personally, saying that he has been working very hard for years and most did not know that he has several companies under his name. The reason why he finally had more time to spend with is kids is because the business has been going very well this year.

“Family and children are the most important. I hope you understand. My bar is still around, thank you for your concern. Let’s go have a drink when you’re free. My treat. Wishing you health and happiness,” he wrote, impressing everyone with his gracious reply.

Although Lee has clearly shown that he can take care of himself, his wife decided to say her piece in a lengthy comment, which was written entirely in English, on his post.

“He does not talk about his work too much because he does not want to expose his colleagues unfairly,” Wu explained. “But what I can assure you is that he has been working hard and supporting his family for many many years and has successfully built up his businesses until this day.”

“The reason he spends more time with the kids is because he knows I have been working in China and has decided to be with them more,” she continued, adding that she’s thankful for a partner who loves being with their children even though he needs to work.

Wu went on to blast a very important message: “Not everything is about money. I am lucky enough to be given opportunities to prove myself and to chase my dreams. Working is a privilege. We should all support and respect women AND men who work hard in any industry.”

