// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Nvidia)
Business
1 min.Read

‘A new era of PC’: NVIDIA’s ‘personal AI computer’ RTX Spark enters Windows PC market

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Nvidia RTX Spark at the Computex trade show in Taiwan on Monday (June 1), just as sources told Axios on Saturday (May 30).

The company, along with Microsoft and chip designer Arm Holdings, teased on social media X (formerly Twitter) last Friday that “a new era of PC” is coming this week.

In a media release, Mr Huang called the Nvidia-powered Windows PC “the personal AI computer,” adding that with the new PC, instead of launching apps, clicking, and typing as users did for forty years, users can now simply ask—and “the PC does the work.”

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella added that the new PC marks a real breakthrough to the company’s goal of delivering “unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows.”

The slim Windows laptop, described by Nvidia as having “all-day battery life and premium displays,” will debut this fall, around September through November, from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI, with models from Acer and GIGABYTE to follow.

The superchip computer features a custom Arm-based CPU design developed in collaboration with MediaTek, aimed at improving power efficiency, performance, and connectivity. /TISG

Read also: NVIDIA comeback in PC market to be seen as early as first half of 2026 on Dell and Lenovo laptops

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

11-year-old boy earns $900 in six months by just singing on the streets in different languages

An 11-year-old boy has made his debut as one of the youngest street performers in the area, gradually gaining recognition. He performs once a month, singing songs in English, Mandarin, and dialects...
Singapore News

Pritam Singh greets Tan See Leng, grassroots adviser, at Eunos hawker centre during ministerial visit

"Dropped in to the Blk 630 Bedok Reservoir Road hawker centre and market in the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC after Walk-to-Bond this morning to greet Minister of Manpower Dr Tan See Leng who was sayi...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks