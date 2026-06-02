‘A new era of PC’: NVIDIA’s ‘personal AI computer’ RTX Spark enters Windows PC market

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Nvidia RTX Spark at the Computex trade show in Taiwan on Monday (June 1), just as sources told Axios on Saturday (May 30).

The company, along with Microsoft and chip designer Arm Holdings, teased on social media X (formerly Twitter) last Friday that “a new era of PC” is coming this week.

In a media release, Mr Huang called the Nvidia-powered Windows PC “the personal AI computer,” adding that with the new PC, instead of launching apps, clicking, and typing as users did for forty years, users can now simply ask—and “the PC does the work.”

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella added that the new PC marks a real breakthrough to the company’s goal of delivering “unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows.”

The slim Windows laptop, described by Nvidia as having “all-day battery life and premium displays,” will debut this fall, around September through November, from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI, with models from Acer and GIGABYTE to follow.

The superchip computer features a custom Arm-based CPU design developed in collaboration with MediaTek, aimed at improving power efficiency, performance, and connectivity. / TISG

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