11-year-old boy earns $900 in six months by just singing on the streets in different languages

SINGAPORE: A very talented 11-year-old boy has been named one of the youngest street performers in Singapore and is gaining recognition for his impressive musical skills.

The young performer is a fifth-grade student, and participated in the National Arts Council audition last year, all thanks to the encouragement and support of his guitar teacher, who happened to be a street performer. With this, they officially began performing on the streets last November.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the young boy admitted that seeing the audience smile through his music and performance is the happiest thing.

Musical background

It was no surprise when the young boy gained his talents from the corners of his home. It was reported that when he was only 5 years old, he was inspired by the singing of his family’s maid and began to study vocal music.

When he was in third grade, he shared that he sang publicly for the first time during an event and was amazed when the whole school sang along—this gave him confidence to do what his heart wanted to do.

Currently, he has performed four to five shows on the streets and was also invited to sing at his friends’ birthday parties. He is also learning how to play the ukulele and guitar, and improve his stage presence.

Monetary results

With each of his performances, the young performer will sing songs in different languages such as English, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Hokkien. He admitted that in the past six months, he had earned a total of $900 in tips.

“I haven’t decided how to use the money yet,” the young performer claimed.

His mother also described that every performance of her son is rewarding, and that it gives lessons that he can’t learn inside the classroom.