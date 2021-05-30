Entertainment Celebrity talks about his dreams and what happened after the...

Kim Seon Ho talks about his dreams and what happened after the success of Start Up

He is all set to star in new show

Kim Seon Ho appears in magazine. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Seoul —  Actor undoubtedly possesses a certain charm and attraction. He propelled to stardom with Start Up, where he starred as Han Ji Pyeong, a tough-looking investor who has a soft heart and harbours honest feelings for his childhood pen-pal, Seo Dal Mi (Bae Suzy). He also becomes her mentor to protect her. The actor won the heart of everyone despite not getting the girl in the end. Kim Seon Ho talked about his humble dreams and what changed after the success of Start Up in a recent partnership with Parfums for .

Kim Seon Ho’s brand endorsement doubled after he starred in Start Up. Picture: Instagram

The 35-year-old revealed that he was never ambitious about getting rich and famous and dreams were all he could afford to have. Coming from a humble background, his parents could not afford to have a dream but allowed him to live his life. This made him happy, reported Pinkvilla.

The actor shared that he dreamed every day even though he did not know how to fulfil his dream. Since starring in his hit TV show Start Up, Kim Seon Ho’s brand endorsements have doubled and he has been inundated with calls and messages ever since. The actor is all set to star in Seashore Village Cha Cha Cha alongside Shin Min Ah.

Born on May 8, 1986, Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series Start Up.

After graduating from high school, Kim studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts where he received a degree from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. While in college, he joined a theatre group and began acting in plays./TISGFollow us on Social Media

