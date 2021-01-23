Romeo Beckham resembles Victoria Beckham in his first cover shoot

- Advertisement -

At only 18 years old, Romeo Beckham appeared on his first magazine cover, L’Uomo Vogue.

The children of celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham are indeed growing up fast. Victoria and David are proud of Romeo’s milestone and they posted the news on their Instagram accounts. As reported by Yahoo on Jan 20, one thing that stands out about the photoshoot is that Romeo really resembles his fashion designer mother. He is on the cover of L’Uomo Vogue, which is men’s Italian Vogue.

The teenager shared the cover on his Instagram account, along with other photos from inside the magazine such as one where he wore pink zebra striped pants and another shot where he leans up against a car in leather shorts. The photo on the cover is the one where he resembles his mother most. Despite having bleached blonde hair, he looks like Victoria. Both share similar face shape and eyes.

- Advertisement -

Victoria also once had short bleached blonde hair.

Sharing the cover on her own Instagram account, Victoria wrote, “Proud of you @RomeoBeckham.” David wrote on his account, “So proud of you @romeobeckham What an incredible first cover for @luomovogue.”

Romeo’s siblings also commented. Twenty-one-year-old Brooklyn, who also models, wrote on his Instagram Story, “Proud of you lil bro.” Cruz, 15, added, “Proud of you bro @romeobeckham.”

Brooklyn’s fiancée, actor Nicola Peltz, was also happy for Romeo. She wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations @RomeoBeckham These are beyond!”

Victoria and Beckham also share a nine-year-old daughter named Harper Seven, in addition to the three boys. Victoria posted a photo of herself and Romeo on Instagram back in 2017 and fans went to the comment section to say how much they look like each other. In a recent snap on September 2020, she posted a photo of Romeo with Harper where the resemblance is even clearer.

Prior to this, Romeo started modelling long ago. At the age of 10 in 2012, he modelled for Burberry.

Three years before that, Victoria already knew her son was into fashion. “We had dinner last night and Romeo wore a suit with a little shirt and tie,” she said in a 2009 interview with Harper’s Bazaar (via Yahoo!). “That’s what he would wear every single day, he’s so into fashion.”

Since then he has not modelled much, but the cover of L’Uomo Vogue might be the start of a real career on the catwalk. /TISG